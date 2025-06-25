Coroner IDs woman who drowned near Harvard

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was found dead in a residential pool near Harvard over the weekend. The coroner identified the woman as Nancy Prepura, 77.

The coroner’s office said preliminary findings of an autopsy are not available and toxicology is pending.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the scene at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said. Paramedics started life-saving efforts and a medical helicopter was called but canceled, Vucha said. A responding MercyHealth physician declared Prepura dead at the scene, Vucha said.