Woman drowns in pool near Harvard; pronounced dead at scene

A woman has died in a drowning in an above-ground pool Saturday afternoon near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 4:14 p.m. Saturday to the 10900 block of White Oaks Road near Harvard for a reported drowning. First responders arrived to an “adult female who had been removed from an above-ground pool by a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy, who was performing CPR,” Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Paramedics immediately started “advanced life-saving efforts,” Vucha said. A medical helicopter was initially request, but was later canceled. A Mercyhealth emergency response MD-1 vehicle also provided support, according to the release.

“Despite extensive efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the responding Mercyhealth physician,” Vucha said in the release.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.