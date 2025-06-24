3 people have died in McHenry County crashes since Monday. Here’s what we know, as sheriff asks for caution

A man was killed in a crash near Kishwaukee Valley Road and South Hughes Road near Woodstock June 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Three people died in McHenry County car crashes between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, and a fourth person was airlifted in a serious crash earlier Monday. Here’s what we know.

In a fourth crash, a man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford after being seriously injured in a crash at about 10 a.m. Monday along Route 14 near Woodstock.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, authorities hadn’t identified any of the people who died in the crashes.

In response to the spate of fatalities, McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman issued the following statement imploring drivers to exercise caution, slow down and buckle up:

“In the span of about 12 hours, three fatal crashes have taken lives here in McHenry County. Our hearts are with the families forever changed by these tragedies.

We’re urging every driver: slow down, stay alert, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Your life, and the lives of others, depend on it.

As your Sheriff, I want you to know we are taking this seriously. Our deputies are conducting directed traffic patrols, increasing visibility in high-risk areas, monitoring for speeding, distracted driving, and impaired operation, and working closely with our Major Traffic Crash Investigation Team to identify contributing factors. We’re also collaborating with state and local partners to deploy additional resources where needed.“But safety is a shared responsibility – and we need everyone to do their part.

Slow down – especially on less-traveled roads.

Put the phone down – no distraction is worth a life.

Buckle up – every time, every seat.

Drive sober – plan ahead, no excuses.

Stay alert – your full attention can save lives.

If you witness reckless or impaired driving, please report it. Your call could save someone’s life.

Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts. And please, drive carefully, drive responsibly, and do your part to prevent another tragedy."