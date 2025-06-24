3 people have died in McHenry County crashes since Monday. Here’s what we know, as sheriff asks for caution

Three people died in McHenry County car crashes between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, and a fourth person was airlifted in a serious crash earlier Monday. Here’s what we know.
- An 11-year-old child died in a crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley Road and Deerpass Road near Marengo Monday evening. The child was taken to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, where the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said the child was later pronounced dead. Officials said preliminary findings were that an 18-year-old Huntley driver ran a stop sign and struck the car in which the child was a passenger, also seriously injuring the driver, a 29-year-old Wonder Lake man.
- A man died in a crash about 4 miles east on Kishwaukee Valley Road near the South Hughes Road intersection outside Woodstock early Tuesday morning. A commercial truck driver also involved declined medical treatment.
- A man died in a crash in the 19700 block of Hebron Road near Harvard about an hour later Tuesday morning. The man’s car was the only one in the crash.
In a fourth crash, a man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford after being seriously injured in a crash at about 10 a.m. Monday along Route 14 near Woodstock.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, authorities hadn’t identified any of the people who died in the crashes.
In response to the spate of fatalities, McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman issued the following statement imploring drivers to exercise caution, slow down and buckle up:
“In the span of about 12 hours, three fatal crashes have taken lives here in McHenry County. Our hearts are with the families forever changed by these tragedies.
We’re urging every driver: slow down, stay alert, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Your life, and the lives of others, depend on it.
As your Sheriff, I want you to know we are taking this seriously. Our deputies are conducting directed traffic patrols, increasing visibility in high-risk areas, monitoring for speeding, distracted driving, and impaired operation, and working closely with our Major Traffic Crash Investigation Team to identify contributing factors. We’re also collaborating with state and local partners to deploy additional resources where needed.“But safety is a shared responsibility – and we need everyone to do their part.
- Slow down – especially on less-traveled roads.
- Put the phone down – no distraction is worth a life.
- Buckle up – every time, every seat.
- Drive sober – plan ahead, no excuses.
- Stay alert – your full attention can save lives.
- If you witness reckless or impaired driving, please report it. Your call could save someone’s life.
Please keep the victims and their families in your thoughts. And please, drive carefully, drive responsibly, and do your part to prevent another tragedy."