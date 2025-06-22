Child hospitalized after being pulled from water Sunday at Sunburst Bay in Cary

A child was hospitalized after reportedly being pulled from the water Sunday at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary. (file photo) (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A child was hospitalized after reportedly being pulled from the water Sunday at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary, according to a news release from the Cary Fire Protection District.

The fire protection district was called to the water park, 1201 North First St. at 12:37 p.m., district spokesperson Alex Vucha said in the release. Paramedics arrived and found “a 3-year-old child in respiratory distress after reportedly being pulled from the pool.”

Emergency personnel began treatment and requested a medical helicopter. The helicopter was canceled, and the child was “breathing and responsive” before an ambulance took the child to a local hospital, Vucha said.

The Cary Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident, Vucha said.

“As we head into the heart of summer, we want to remind families that active supervision is critical anytime children are near water,” Cary Fire Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “Whether you’re at a public pool or in your own backyard, close attention and basic safety measures can make all the difference.

“That same level of awareness is just as important around the Fox River, especially near beaches or while swimming off boats. Life jackets and knowing your surroundings are key to preventing a tragedy.”