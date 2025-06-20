Missing Algonquin woman found safe

Mary Cisarik, of Algonquin, was last seen in her gray 2005 Pontiac Vibe, Illinois license plate 9-0-3-8-9-1-3 (Photo provided by the Illinois State Police)

An 80-year-old Algonquin woman who was last seen Thursday morning was located Friday morning.

Mary Cisarik was found safe and is “currently being reunited with family and is receiving necessary medical care,” according to an Algonquin Police Department Facebook post.

“We want to sincerely thank our residents, surrounding agencies and all who shared the alert and remained vigilant,” Algonquin officers said in the Facebook post. “Your help was instrumental in bringing about a safe resolution.”

When reported missing, Cisarik had last been seen at the corner of Randall Road and Miller Street just after 8 a.m. Thursday, police said. Cisarik has a medical condition that placed her in danger, according to a release Thursday afternoon from the Illinois State Police.

“Please continue to look out for one another, and thank you for being part of a caring and responsive community,” Algonquin police said in the Facebook post.