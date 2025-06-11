Woodstock Buffalo Wild Wings to open Friday

The interior of a Buffalo Wild Wings GO location. The company is opening a location in Woodstock Friday. (Photo provided by Buffalo Wild Wings)

The Woodstock Buffalo Wild Wings GO is set to open Friday at 150 S. Eastwood Drive.

As part of the festivities, the first 100 people in line will get a free voucher for six wings each week for the next 52 weeks, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.

The takeout eatery also will offer people the chance to spin a wheel and get Buffalo Wild Wings “swag” from 10 a.m. to noon.

The store plans to have a ribbon-cutting and give a $500 donation to the Woodstock High School athletic department at 10 a.m. Friday.

The eatery’s menu includes traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in Woodstock,” Nilesh Patel, the Woodstock Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee, said in the release. “GO makes it easy and convenient to get Buffalo Wild Wings fan favorites for pickup or delivery. We look forward to opening on June 13.”

Buffalo Wild Wings launched the GO concept, which focuses on takeout and delivery, in 2020, according to the release. It’s not the first Buffalo Wild Wings GO location in the McHenry County area. Huntley got one about a year ago. Patel also is the franchisee at that location.