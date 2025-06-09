Electric bike rider, 19, critically injured in crash with truck in Huntley

A man riding an electric dirt bike was critically injured in a crash early Sunday in Huntley, police said.

The Huntley Police Department responded to the intersection of Haligus and Reed roads about 1:10 a.m. Sunday for a crash involving an E Ride Pro “electric off-road dirt bike” and Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to a news release from the police department.

The crash happened just outside the Huntley Fire Protection District Station #2, and fire personnel responded immediately after hearing the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 19-year-old man, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, which is just south of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, a 40-year-old woman, was not hurt, but police said she stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the dirt bike was heading west on Reed Road, while the pickup was heading east and turning north on Haligus Road.

Police said initial investigation found the dirt bike was not legal for public roads and was lacking mandatory visibility equipment including a white front headlight and rear red reflector or light. The man also was not wearing a helmet, and police said they believe those were factors in both the crash and the rider’s critical injuries.

Police urged parents and guardians to review state and local laws and basic safety guidelines regarding electric motorized vehicles with children and young adults, adding their education and enforcement efforts were meant to prevent “exactly this type of incident.”

Huntley last year voted to restrict e-bikes after officials said there were a growing number of crashes.

Police said the crash is under active investigation and hoped the rider would make “a full and speedy recovery.”