‘Last resort’: Huntley moves to restrict e-bikes

Certain dirt bikes are prohibited from Huntley streets after the Village Board passed an ordinance regulating e-bikes. (Photo provided by Village of Huntley)

Those younger than 18 now can be fined if they ride e-scooters in Huntley, the Village Board decided in a unanimous vote Thursday.

Children younger than 16 riding certain e-bikes also can be penalized if they are using the bike’s motor, according to the new rules.

The crackdown is the result of a growing number of crashes involving e-bikes in Huntley, officials said. Huntley police reported 64 dispatched calls regarding e-bikes since Feb. 8.

Although the new ordinance is similar to state law, officials said making the rule an ordinance violation will help keep kids out of the court system.

In Illinois, people must be at least 16 years old to drive a Class 3 e-bike. In Huntley, anyone riding a low-speed electric or gas bike has to be 16, but officials made an exception that those younger than 16 may operate Class 1 or 2 e-bikes as long as the motor is shut off.

Class 1 low-speed e-bikes have motors that assist only when a rider is pedaling and stops when the rider reaches 20 mph. Motors on Class 2 e-bikes also stop when a rider reaches 20 mph, but they work regardless of whether the rider is pedaling. Class 3 assists when a rider is pedaling and shuts off at 28 mph, according to the Illinois Bicycle Rules of the Road guide.

E-bikes are not allowed on sidewalks but are permitted on Huntley’s bike and multi-use paths as long as the motor is off.

“If the pedals are in motion, they will be allowed to be on the multi-use path,” Huntley Police Chief Linda Hooten said.

E-bikes with 750 watts or more are allowed only on private property with the owner’s consent, Hooten said. Some examples of the bikes officials said are prohibited include Sur Ron, Talaria and Super 73.

“We have seen these vehicles, these bicycles, on our streets” and on bike and multi-use paths exceeding 35 to 37 mph with children on them, Hooten said.

Village rules require operators of e-scooters to be at least 18 years old, and they are prohibited on sidewalks or other pathways where vehicles are not allowed. The scooters also are not allowed on roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or higher or state highways.

The Huntley Police Department has received calls reporting young riders driving in an unsafe manner, crossing streets and parking lots at high speeds, zigzagging on roads and not stopping at intersections, Hooten said.

A graph shared with the Village Board showed the subdivision with the most complaints was Northbridge with 14, followed by Talamore with 13. Police also received nine complaints downtown and one in Sun City, according to Hooten and the graph.

Fines would start at $25 and go to $500, but police also can issue a state citation, Hooten said.

“Our goal is not to hinder kids from having fun,” Hooten said.

Some residents said during public comment that they needed the electric assist to keep cycling. Village President Tim Hoeft said in response that if people aren’t giving police a reason to pull them over, they are not going be checking if riders are pedaling or coasting.

The ordinance also makes clear that it does not apply to those needing to use motorized wheelchairs.

Hoeft said it’s been an issue since the weather got nice.

“We didn’t want to be, I’ve heard the term ‘government overreach’ in the last two days on Facebook, and that’s the last thing we wanted to do,” Hoeft said.

Hoeft said the change was a “last resort” for the village. Hoeft also stressed the change was not meant to be a moneymaker.

Trustee Ric Zydorowicz said it wasn’t fair to the kids and drivers doing things properly. He said he wasn’t big on regulating residents more than needed but appreciated it was basically state law and Huntley “putting a little teeth into it” to try to stop the problem locally.

Trustee Ronda Goldman said it was protection for both children and for the municipality.

“To me, it’s common sense,” Goldman said.