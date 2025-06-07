Milk Days parade runs through Harvard

Several dozen floats and thousands of spectators lined the streets of Harvard on Saturday afternoon for the 84th annual Milk Days parade.

The parade stepped off at Harvard High School and made its way through town before ending at Milky Way Park, where festivities included carnival rides and food, as well as a petting zoo and cow chip lotto.

Some parade participants dressed in cow costumes in a nod to Milk Days and its permanent mascot, Harmilda. A statue of Harmilda is along the parade route at the intersection of Division, Diggins and Ayer streets.

Sunday is the final day of this year’s Milk Days. Events include a community church service at 10 a.m., a junior dairy cattle show at noon, a farm equipment/tractor show from noon to 3 p.m. and country music band “Wildwood Country” will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m

A fireworks show is scheduled for 10 p.m. Sunday and a full list of events is available on the Milk Days website.