Harvard man divulged at religious gathering he was sexually abusing a child, authorities say

A Harvard man confessed during a spiritual gathering that he was sexually abusing a child, a McHenry County prosecutor said at the man’s initial court appearance Thursday.

A prosecutor said the group was practicing “black magic” – a term the defense attorney took issue with – and that their bruja, meaning witch in Spanish, sent a video to the child’s mother that allegedly showing the defendant admitting to his actions.

Yediel Mujica-Dorantes is charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual of a child younger than 13, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court; he is accused of committing the offenses multiple times between 2021 and 2025.

Assistant State’s Attorney Maria Marek, who argued for Mujica-Dorantes to be detained pretrial, said that after the child’s mother received the video, the child confirmed the abuse. The child then made an outcry to a forensic therapist at the Children’s Advocacy Center of McHenry County, and Mujica-Dorantes made an admission to Harvard police, Marek said.

Marek argued Mujica-Dorantes is a danger to the child and any other children in the community, as well as a flight risk. His driver’s license has been revoked, and he history of not showing up for court dates in past cases for which arrest warrants were sought, the prosecutor said, adding he has been removed once from the country by federal agents but returned, though his legal status is unclear. He also has threatened to flee the state with his children, Marek said.

The child’s mother, who has since been granted an order of protection to keep Mujica-Dorantes away from her and her children, said he had been showing up to places when she’s there, Marek said.

However, Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Mujica-Dorantes is not a flight risk, that his other cases were more than 10 years old and that related warrants were dismissed. He could be trusted to be released and return for court dates by either Zoom or he could hire a rideshare service to bring him to court. Giesinger asserted that the fact Mujica-Dorantes had been removed from the country and returned shows he “clearly” has no intent to flee the country.

Additionally, Giesinger argued, with an order of protection in place, the child is protected. He has a family in the community for whom he works to support, and lives in a small apartment in the basement of a house where there are no minors, Giesinger said.

The attorney also said he took issue with the prosecutor’s “characterization” of Mujica-Dorantes practicing black magic. He said his client practices Santeria, which is a religion.

In detaining Mujica-Dorantes, Judge Jeffrey Altman referred to the alleged recorded confession and alleged ongoing abuse, calling it “striking.” He noted Mujica-Dorantes’ history of failing to appear for court in previous cases and the uncertainty of his citizenship.

Additionally, Altman said Mujica-Dorantes’ “comments of the objectification of the child” and the “brazen statements he made to the court” that he intended to leave the state with his children show he is a danger and a flight risk.

Conviction on Class X felonies carry a sentence of seven to 30 years each in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender. Mujica-Dorantes is due in court June 12.