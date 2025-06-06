Distinguished: 10 from McHenry County honored as 2025 Women of Distinction for inspiring work

Kathleen Caldwell greets award recipient Lynn Caccavallo during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized ten women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

It was when stay-at-home mom of four children Lynn Caccavallo’s husband died unexpectedly in 2009 that she knew she had to “step up” and honor his life by getting involved in meaningful work, she said.

Caccavallo learned resilience, leadership and gratitude by connecting with her community and becoming a grief support leader while she navigated her life without her husband.

“I came to understand that resilience isn’t about avoiding hardship. It’s about choosing hope. It’s about taking the hand of others, finding your footing, reaching back and helping those that come behind you,” she said.

For the past nine years, Caccavallo has served as the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president.

“To me, leadership means showing up, listening and creating space for others to be seen and valued,” she said. “Strong communities are built on trust, care and a shared purpose.”

It was this work that led Shaw Media/Northwest Herald to name Caccavallo one of the 10 recipients of the 2025 McHenry County Women of Distinction awards, bestowed Wednesday at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

Also recognized this year were Melissa Cooney, Laura Franz, Catherine Jones, Kathleen Narusis, Donna Rasmussen, Elizabeth Rios, Kristin Schmidt, Denise Smith and Cassandra Vohs-Demann.

The distinction highlights women in McHenry County – nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones – who provide leadership in their fields of expertise; serve as role models and mentors; advocate positive social change; or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

More than 40 women were nominated for this year’s awards, Northwest Herald Publisher Laura Shaw said.

Donna Rasmussen, a Navy veteran and executive director of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois, said her younger self wouldn’t believe she would one day be standing among the other Women of Distinction honorees. As a mother of a son with autism, she helps other parents advocate for their children and helps McHenry County College students understand the need for accommodations for differently abled students.

“This recognition is not only personally rewarding, and I am totally overwhelmed by it, but it also reinforces my commitment to continuing to do the work that inspired this nomination,” she said.

The recognition is important, as the power of women supporting women can accomplish great things, motivational speaker, professional musician and Women of Distinction honoree Cassandra Vohs-Demann said. The founder of the Woodstock Community Choir, Vohs-Demann said the women in her life who lifted her up is what got her to where she is today.

“So, if you’re sitting here wondering if your voice matters, it does. If you’re waiting for a sign, this is it,” she said. “You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to show up.”

Here’s a fuller look at this year’s honorees:

As president and CEO of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, Caccavallo is deeply committed to supporting the economic vitality and overall well-being of the community. Catherine Jones: As the associate vice president of workforce development for McHenry County College, Jones navigates the worlds of education and businesses with an eye toward helping students prepare for their careers. She is a convener of the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium, which focuses on manufacturing workforce development in and around McHenry County. Additionally, Jones volunteers as a member of the steering committee for Project SEARCH, which connects young adults with disabilities to competitive employment.

For 24 years, Schmidt has worked in Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47, and she currently serves as the director of social-emotional learning for the district. She co-leads a networking group for school professionals and supports the Substance Use Coalition. Schmidt is a volunteer on the executive board for NAMI McHenry County, where she serves as the vice president, and she also serves on the parent advisory board for Gov. JB Pritzker’s Behavior Health Transformation Initiative. Elizabeth Rios: For Rios, the health of the community is at the forefront of her work as the program director for Cultivating Health Ministries at the Harvard Community Senior Center. The program provides no-cost health screenings and educational programs, with special attention to those diagnosed with diabetes. Rios is an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake and part of its Hispanic ministry. She also is a religious education teacher.

Although retired from her law career, Woodstock native Cooney remains active in the community supporting a number of organizations. She continues to lend her time and talents as a board member for the Land Conservancy of McHenry County, and she is a member of the Friends of MCC Foundation board of directors. Laura Franz: As the executive director for Veterans Path to Hope, Franz is dedicated to connecting veterans to services as well as opportunities for meaningful connections with other veterans. She makes time for other local organizations in the community including the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers.

A leader in the banking industry, Narusis recently retired after a 46-year career with Home State Bank, where she most recently served as the chief financial officer. She uses her financial skills as a volunteer treasurer with the Downtown Crystal Lake organization, an advisory board of local business leaders and community members. Donna Rasmussen: Rassmussen is the executive director for Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois, which provides financial guidance for those facing debit, bankruptcy, student loans and housing concerns. She is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, and she is an active member of the Woodstock American Legion, where she is junior vice commander.

Smith is the owner of Smith Physical Therapy+, where she and her team of physical therapists provide tailored treatments for patients’ individual needs. Smith serves her community as a volunteer in several organizations, including a board position at Leadership Greater McHenry County, and she was elected to the Crystal Lake City Council in 2023. Cassandra Vohs-Demann: Vohs-Demann is a speaker, coach and visionary business owner of Cassandra Vohs-Demann LLC who inspires women, leaders and creatives to believe in what’s possible. In 2014, she founded the Woodstock Community Choir to create a welcoming place for all.

Sponsors that supported the event were BMO Bank, the Community Foundation for McHenry County, Caldwell Consulting Group, McHenry County College Education to Empowerment, jh Events and Flowers, Home State Bank, Wakeman Law Group, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Tricoci Salon & Spa.