McHenry celebrates Kaden Wasniewski’s return, victory over Huntley

McHENRY – As Kaden Wasniewski gets closer to a potential return to the mound for McHenry, the Warriors at least got their sophomore baseball star back on the infield Wednesday.

And just in time to make a potential, momentum-changing play.

Wasniewski, McHenry’s third baseman, snagged a line drive off the bat of Huntley’s dangerous AJ Putty and turned it into a double play in the fifth inning. The defensive gem, which came with two on and none out, prevented the Red Raiders from mounting a rally and sent the Warriors on their way to a 5-1 win in the Fox Valley Conference rivals’ Class 4A sectional semifinal.

“If that ball gets down the line, it’s a 5-2 or 5-3 ballgame,” Huntley coach Andy Jakubowski said after his team was eliminated from the postseason by McHenry for the second year in a row.

The hard-throwing Wasniewski hasn’t pitched since throwing 4⅓ innings against Burlington Central on April 24 because of an injury. Before Wednesday, he hadn’t played in the field since May 7 against Crystal Lake South.

Warriors coach Brian Rockweiler had been using Wasniewski only as his designated hitter.

“His shoulder was bothering him a little bit, so we shut him down for awhile,” Rockweiler said.

Wasniewski could be available for Monday’s Kane County Cougars Supersectional, but first McHenry (33-4-1) has to get past Barrington (25-11-1), which beat Hampshire 5-2 in Wednesday’s first semifinal. The teams will play for the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Rockweiler likely to pitch McHenry’s all-time wins leader, Brandon Shannon.

Another pitcher who likely would be available to pitch for McHenry on Monday is Bryson Elbrecht after the senior right-hander threw four-plus innings to earn the win against Huntley (21-16).

Elbrecht, who struck out four and allowed only two hits – including a homer to Drew Borkowski – threw 73 pitches. Rockweiler pulled Elbrecht in favor of Zach Readdy after he allowed a single to Eric Suarez leading off the Huntley fifth.

“I want to be ready for Monday for supersectionals, so I was on a pitch count,” said Elbrecht, who left with his team up 5-1. ”My job today was to throw strikes, trust the defense behind me."

Bryson Elbrecht (Joe Aguilar)

Borkowski greeted Readdy with a single, bringing up the Illinois-bound Putty, who ripped a pitch into the glove of Wasniewski, who then threw to second base to double off Suarez.

“It was hit a little bit to my left,” Wasniewski said. “He smoked it. He’s a really good hitter. I just got my glove to it, made the play.”

Elbrecht’s only mistake was a fastball he left up for Borkowski in the third. Borkowski launched it over the fence in left field for his fourth home run of the season.

McHenry's Bryson Elbrecht delivers to the plate against Huntley in the teams' Class 4A McHenry Sectional semifinal game Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at McHenry. (Joe Aguilar)

“Very good player,” said the McHenry County College-bound Elbrecht, who was effective thanks mainly to a fastball and slider. “I have respect for the guy.”

Readdy settled in after the 5-4 double play, earning the save with three scoreless innings (two strikeouts, three hits).

“Great relief pitcher,” Elbrecht said of his senior teammate. “His offspeed is really good, moves a lot. He throws strikes. I always have trust in him.”

Wasniewski (2 for 3) had the big blow offensively in McHenry’s four-run third, as he doubled deep to left field off Huntley sophomore starter Sean Dabe, driving in two runs to put the Warriors up 3-0. Kyle Maness (sacrifice fly) and Donovan Christman (RBI single) padded the lead in the inning.

“He pitched pretty well during the at-bat,” Wasniewski said of Dabe. “He hit a couple of corners, and I fell down with two strikes, and then I just got my pitch and just drove it.”

McHenry put the leadoff hitter on base four times, with leadoff hitter Carver Cohn playing his role to almost perfection. Cohn led off the first with a walk, the third with a single and the fourth with another walk.

“They put pressure on us all game,” Jakubowski said. “Our kids fought back.”

Borkowski finished 3 for 3 batting from the No. 9 spot.

“Drew put us on his back,” Jakubowski said. “He was struggling a little bit offensively, and it was good to see him being short and quick.”

Borkowski’s third hit put runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Readdy retired the next two hitters to end it.

“It definitely felt good,” Borkowski said. “I was seeing the ball pretty good today. We were hitting at the facility I practice at, and I was hitting the ball good there as well, so I was hoping it would translate to the game, and it definitely did.”