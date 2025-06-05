Homeless man accused of hammer attack near Union, causing serious injuries

A man has been accused of hitting another man with a hammer during an altercation near Union, causing what authorities said were serious injuries.

Wayne J. Christansen, 78, who police said was homeless, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a public way, Class 3 felonies, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and court records.

A criminal complaint filed against Christiansen filed in McHenry County court said he allegedly hit the man in the head with a hammer multiple times, which caused a “right nasal fracture.”

The sheriff’s office, along with Marengo and Harvard police and the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts, were called to the area of the intersection of Dunham and East Coral roads at just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they found out when they arrived that “a physical altercation occurred between two individuals.” The injured man was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said.

Christiansen was in court Thursday, when he was ordered to be detained pretrial, according to court records. He had been out on pretrial release in another case, according to a court order.

Christiansen is due back in court June 12.