Driver airlifted with serious injuries from crash near Marengo

A driver was seriously injured in a crash June 2, 2025 at the intersection of County Line Road and Kishwaukee Valley Road. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A driver suffered serious injuries from a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Marengo that resulted in both cars ending up in a field and one flipping, officials report.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at 2:44 p.m. Monday to the intersection of County Line and Kishwaukee Valley roads for a reported crash. First responders from Marengo and Boone County arrived to a “two-vehicle crash with moderate to heavy damage,” Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.