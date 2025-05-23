Where to observe Memorial Day in McHenry County: Ceremonies, parades, flag display

Huntley Little League members carry the flag during the Huntley Memorial Day parade and observance in 2024. Huntley has scaled down it Memorial Day event but many ceremonies and parades are planned around the area. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Where to honor fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day weekend in the McHenry County area:

Field of the Fallen flag display and memorial, Cary: Runs from the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday through a closing ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, 3340 Three Oaks Road, Cary. Presented by Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois.

Cary Parade and Ceremony: Cary-Grove Amvets Post 245, a parade starting at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at First Street and Three Oaks Road and then running south on First to Park Avenue. Ceremony follows at Cary Veterans Park.

Crystal Lake Parade and Ceremony: Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Crystal Lake Central High School, 45 W. Franklin St., and goes east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery, 112-182 N. Dole Ave., where a service will begin about noon. Speaker is Daniel Baggio.

Fox Lake Observance: 11 a.m. Monday at Grand Avenue and Nippersink Boulevard, and a second ceremony to follow at American Legion Post 703 at 703 Route 12.

Fox River Grove Parade and Ceremony: Cary-Grove Amvets Post 245 hosts the annual event, with the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Algonquin Road School, continuing along Algonquin Road to South River Road and stopping at Lions Park for a remembrance ceremony.

Harvard Ceremony: William Metzen American Legion Post 265 will conduct the annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 206 E. Front St., with guest speaker Police Chief Tyson Bauman. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to the main gymnasium at Harvard High School.

Huntley Observance: 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Huntley Veterans Memorial, Church and Main streets, hosted by American Legion Post 673.

Island Lake Commemoration: Arrive at 2:45 p.m. Monday for a 3 p.m. ceremony at Veterans Park, 322 W. State Road (parking lot off Island Drive).

Johnsburg Parade and Ceremonies: The event kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday at 3309 N. Chapel Hill Road, with an opening ceremony and comments from Village President Edwin Hettermann. Parade will follow, proceeding to the Johnsburg Community Club’s Armed Forces Memorial at 2315 W. Church St. for a concluding ceremony. Antique and military vehicles also will be on display, and a Johnsburg Lions Club picnic will follow.

Lake in the Hills American Legion Annual Memorial Day Pig Roast: Noon to 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 1231, 1101 W. Algonquin Road, with flag-raising at noon and pig roast starting at 1 p.m. Includes live music and a bags tournament.

Marengo Ceremony and Cemetery Walk: Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Marengo City Cemetery, 101-199 N East St. After the ceremony, the Marengo Society for Historic Preservation will sponsor a Cemetery Walk to honor the graves of 10 Marengo soldiers who died while serving in the Civil War. Biographies and a map will be provided for this self-guided tour.

McHenry Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St.

Richmond Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Stevens Park at Broadway and Main streets, hosted by American Legion Post 253, with free coffee and doughnuts to follow at Richmond Cafe, 10321 N. Main St.

Spring Grove Ceremony: 9 a.m. Monday at Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St., followed by free coffee and doughnuts at the pavilion donated by the Spring Grove Fire Protection District. The village also asks people to observe the National Moment of Remembrance pause at 3 p.m. for one minute.

Woodstock Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. to noon Monday on the Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St.