La Grange Area Historical Society to launch 2026 season with two interconnected events

The La Grange Area Historical Society will hold two interconnected experiences launching its 2026 season: the immersive event “An Evening Through Time” and the accompanying exhibition “A Walk Through Time.”

Hosted in the historic 1874 Samuel Vial House, both experiences invite guests to explore how life in La Grange evolved from the 1890s through the 1970s.

Through artifacts, storytelling and interactive elements, visitors will discover the fashion, food and everyday moments that defined each decade.

An Evening Through Time - Ticketed Event

﻿This adults-only experience offers an immersive journey through history, featuring costumed interpreters who bring each decade to life through stories and interactions. Guests are encouraged to dress in period-inspired attire.

It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. May 8-9. Tickets are $50 and include food and beverages. Tickets are available https://lagrangehistory.org/etn/an-evening-through-time-3/ There is a limit of 50 guests per evening.

A Walk Through Time

This self-guided exhibit is free and open to the public, welcoming visitors of all ages. Featuring artifacts from the historical society’s collection, the exhibit offers a decade-by-decade exploration of La Grange history.

The exhibit opens May 14 and runs through October. Hours are 9:30 to noon on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays.

There is no cost for admission. Private exhibit tours are available by appointment, and group visits are encouraged. To arrange a private tour or a group visit, contact the museum volunteers at https://lagrangehistory.org/contact/