Heineman Middle School in Algonquin names new principal

Huntley School District 158 has announced Stephen Mogni as the new principal at Heineman Middle School in Algonquin, effective July 1. Mogni’s appointment was approved by the school board May 15.

Mogni comes from Holmes Middle School in Wheeling, where he is the assistant principal of climate and culture. He was previously the dean of students at Larkin High School in Elgin. He holds degrees in educational leadership and change management and is pursuing an educational specialist degree in educational administration.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Stephen Mogni to Huntley 158 and to his new role as principal of Heineman Middle School,” Superintendent Jessica Lombard said in a news release. “His ability to build relationships, along with his data-informed, people-centered approach, will make a positive impact on school culture and student achievement.”

Mogni said: “Becoming the next principal of Heineman Middle School is an exciting opportunity to build on the school’s strong tradition of success and student achievement while fostering an environment where every student, staff member, and parent feels valued. I look forward to becoming an active and engaged member of the community and am committed to building partnerships to ensure every child thrives both academically and personally.”