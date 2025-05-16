Person seriously injured in 3-car crash near Hebron

One person was airlifted with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash Sunday, May 11, on Route 47 at Thayer Road, south of Hebron, according to a release Friday from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The 6:55 a.m. crash left Route 47 closed to traffic until just before 2 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office alert Sunday.

According to the release, the sheriff’s investigation indicates that a 2024 Toyota Tundra was heading west on Thayer Road when it failed to yield at Route 47, hitting a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north. The Jeep was then struck by a 2024 International semi-truck in the southbound lanes.

The Jeep’s driver, a 51-year-old man from Woodstock, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition. His passenger, a 51-year-old woman also of Woodstock, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man from Chicago, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, a 34-year-old from Streamwood, was not injured.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District, sheriff’s office, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Harvard Fire Protection District and Mercyhealth MD-1 responded to the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate.