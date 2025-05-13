Property tax bills mailed out in McHenry County, should arrive this week

McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz last year announced the VIP Taxpayer Program, which will allow property owners to schedule electronic payments, get reminders of due dates and sign up to receive next year’s bill electronically. Taxpayers can still pay by electronic check without paying any processing fees as a VIP Taxpayer or as a one-time online payer. (Photo provided by McHenry County Treasurer's Office)

McHenry County property owners should be getting their latest property tax bills in the mail by the end of the week, though some have already expressed sticker shock about the bills that have arrived.

Taxpayers get one tax bill but two payment coupons, according to a news release from the county. The first installment is due June 10 and the second Sept. 10.

People have a few options to pay their bills, according to the release:

They can pay by E-check. To pay online, people can visit treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov and click on “Look Up/Pay Your Tax Bill.” People can search for and find their property. They can click on “Tax Bill” to review their bill or “Pay Taxes” to pay online.

People can also pay by E-check over the phone by calling 877-220-2247 and following the prompts. Those paying by E-check online or by phone should write down the payment confirmation code to have for their records. McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz said in the release that “E-Check is free, fast, and reliable. Our office pays the fee and you can pay online or by phone.”

People can scan the QR code on the upper right side of their tax bill to sign up for the VIP taxpayer program. Participants can schedule electronic payments, receive payment reminders and get next year’s bill electronically. VIP taxpayers can use E-check to avoid processing fees as a VIP taxpayer or a one-time online payer, according to the release.

People can pay in person at the treasurer’s office at 2100 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock. The office is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and people can pay by check, cash or credit/debit card at the window or through the drive thru, according to the release.

The treasurer’s office also has two 24-hour drop boxes, one walk-in and one drive-thru, according to the release. People can pay with check or money order, payable to the McHenry County Collector and put in an envelope alongside payment coupon.

Pay at a local banks. Taxpayers must bring their tax bill or a copy but “many banks may only serve their customers,” according to the release. Participating banks can be found on the treasurer’s website, mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/treasurer.

People can pay by mail by sending the payment and payment coupon – but not cash – to McHenry County Collector, P.O. Box 8730, Carol Stream, IL 60197-8730. Those paying by check should write their parcel number on the check, and payments must be postmarked by the installment due dates to avoid penalties, according to the release.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for taxpayers to pay their taxes. That is why we offer numerous options to accommodate our taxpayers’ preferences and requirements,” Kurtz said in the release.