Hebron rehires police chief ousted under former mayor; leaders vow ‘new day’ for village

Juanita Gumble, right, hugs a supporter during a Hebron Village Board meeting on May 12, 2025, at which Gumble was rehired as police chief after being fired last year by a previous administration. (Jami Kunzer)

With a new leader at the helm, the Hebron Village Board brought back familiar faces to serve as interim police chief and treasurer.

Village leaders and a crowd of residents also celebrated what several described as “a new dawn” in Hebron.

“I believe that for the first time in a long time we have a real chance to turn over a new leaf,” newly elected Village President Steve Morris told the crowd at Monday’s village board meeting. “I don’t plan on wasting any time in that venture.”

Newly reappointed Hebron Police Chief Juanita Gumble, center, who was rehired to serve in an interim capacity, chats on May 12, 2025, with Susan Fotland, right, who was reappointed village treasurer. (Jami Kunzer)

To that end, village leaders appointed Juanita Gumble as interim police chief and Susan Fotland as treasurer. Both had been dismissed by previous boards. Aside from Trustee Mark Shepherd, who abstained from both votes, all board members voted in favor of the appointments. Gumble’s removal last year was against the wishes of a crowd of residents who turned out in support of the chief.

Along with Morris, newly elected leaders included Village Board incumbents Johnathan Mindham and Dawn Milarski and newcomer Edward Gentry, who were all sworn in for new terms Monday. In a contentious campaign, Morris won the seat in the April 1 election with more than 63% of the vote, overwhelmingly defeating both incumbent Village President Robert Shelton and a third candidate, former Village President Frank Beatty.

Morris said Monday that since he won the election, “I’ve been trying my best to ensure a smooth transition into this new administration. For the most part, we’ve been fairly successful. ... I think that based on what we were able to accomplish just tonight that we are on the right path. It’s a good strong start.”

Morris vowed to address police issues during his campaign. Ousted by a controversial majority vote in July of 2024, Gumble was brought back at her previous annual salary of roughly $83,000 to serve as interim chief for 90 days, Morris said.

Gumble expressed her love for the residents of Hebron, many of whom showed an outpouring of support and protested her dismissal.

“We’ve got to get to work on rebuilding the department again,” she said.

Gumble had been the third Hebron chief of police since late 2022 and replaces Peter Goldman, who was named police chief in November 2024. Goldman had served as the police department’s only active, full-time employee, with a sergeant on medical leave and the resignation of the village’s community service officer in early January. Goldman is no longer with the department, Morris confirmed.

With residents demanding more patrols, the village board in February approved a contract with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office to provide occasional patrols. That contract expires at the end of May. As interim chief, Gumble now will help determine any new police hires, Morris said.

“We haven’t had a really complete police force for months. She, just by her reputation alone, is going to be able to bring back some officers,” he said. “In a period of 30 to 60 days, we should have a moderate to modestly functioning police force.”

Over the next 90 days, the village also will open an application process for a new permanent chief, Morris said, and Gumble is invited to apply.

“One of the problems we had before was that the chief was appointed and basically given a directive that it was the president’s prerogative to appoint whoever he wants,” Morris said. “I want to make sure this is a community effort.”

The village board also appointed Susan Fotland as treasurer. She had been removed in August 2022 under the tenure of Shelton, who had cited past disagreements with her. At the time, Fotland shouted, “I’m being fired,” as the vote took place to replace her.

After all the new village leaders were sworn in, trustees reflected on Hebron’s past and future.

“We have an enormous amount of work to do,” Morris said.

Looking to improve communication between Hebron’s taxing districts, he told the crowd he had appointed trustees as liaisons to the school, township and fire districts.

The former president of Hebron’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Morris said he looked to fill several village openings, including two seats on that commission, a building inspector and a village trustee to replace Mark Mogan, who resigned in February.

Hebron Village President Steve Morris holds up a cake after a board meeting May 12, 2025, at which he and newly elected or appointed officials were sworn in. (Jami Kunzer)

Gentry, the newly elected trustee, said: “I’m honored and terrified, but I’m looking forward to working with everybody here and all of you to try and make Hebron what it can be.”

Trustee Josh Stevens, who has clashed with Shelton, quoted musician Nina Simone in saying: “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day … and I’m feeling good.”

“We have a chance at a new dawn here,” he said. “We are a team, and this is the best team we’ve had in a long time, and I think all of us can move together into this future and make Hebron what it’s meant to be.”