Authorities say married McHenry man abused child of someone he met on dating app

McHenry County prosecutors allege that a married McHenry man molested the 7-year-old child of someone he met on a dating app and was in a relationship with.

Juan Llamas, 39, was detained in McHenry County jail Friday on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, a Class 2 felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. According to the complaint, the abuse occurred between July 28, 2023 and Jan. 28 of this year.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Tarczon said Llamas lives “a double life” away from his wife and kids. He was “trusted” to babysit the child and he molested her, Tarczon said.

Llamas, who has children of his own, also allegedly asked the parent if the child could join in on their sexual activities, the prosecutor said in court, adding: “Thank God his partner shut him down.”

The child’s father said his daughter is having nightmares and he wants Llamas detained so she can live her life “free, without worrying about him,” Tarczon said in court.

“His partner can’t trust him. This court can‘t trust him,” the prosecutor said in arguing Llamas is a “great threat” and should be detained.

But Llamas’ attorney, Patrick Walsh, said Llamas could be placed on GPS and an exclusionary zone could be imposed to ensure he has no contact with the child. Walsh also said when Llamas learned about the charge against him, “he turned himself in.”

Llamas scored a zero on a dangerousness evaluation, would stay with family and has no criminal history, alcohol or substance abuse, Walsh said. Interviews were done with his children and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and a counselor at the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County, and there is no concern his children were abused or are in danger of him, Walsh said.

Tarczon took issue with the dangerousness evaluation saying it’s “not a reliable tool.” It only consists of checking off boxes and does not take into consideration details of the allegations or any history.

“This is a heinous crime with an identifiable victim, the most vulnerable in our community,” the prosecutor said, adding Llamas “has shown himself to not be trustworthy.”

Judge Cynthia Lamb agreed with Tarczon and detained Llamas. He is due in court Thursday. Should he be convicted on a Class 2 felony, he could face a sentence of probation to seven years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender for life.

