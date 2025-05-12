Route 14 resurfacing to close lanes in Cary, Fox River Grove on and off for 6 months

Traffic streams through the intersection of Route 14 and West Main Street in Cary on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Lanes along Route 14 through Cary and Fox River Grove will intermittently be closed for road resurfacing for the next six months, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Resurfacing of Northwest Highway from Cary-Algonquin Road in Cary to Spring Beach Way in Fox River Grove starts Monday and is expected to be completed in late November, according to an IDOT news release. The project will “require daytime intermittent lane closures,” according to the release.

The $2 million project consists of resurfacing the 1.3-mile stretch of Northwest Highway and constructing new sidewalk ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Homes and businesses within the work zone will remain accessible, according to the release.

IDOT encourages drivers to use alternative routes, as delays are to be expected during the construction. Drivers should also be attentive for flaggers, signs, speed limits, workers and equipment.

The project is a part of IDOT’s $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan that includes improving over 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridges over the next six years, according to the release.

The largest McHenry County Rebuild Illinois project under the 2025-2030 Proposed Highway & Multimodal Improvement Program is the $115 million reconstruction of Route 31 from Route 120 to Route 176 that covers McHenry, Prairie Grove and Crystal Lake. Construction is likely to start in 2028. Additional lanes will be added along 6.3 miles, along with pedestrian and bicycle improvements, culvert replacements, drainage improvements, traffic signal modernization and ADA upgrades, according to IDOT.