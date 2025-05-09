Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Woodstock

A Buffalo Wild Wings interior is shown. The restaurant is coming to Woodstock. (Photo provided by Buffalo Wild Wings)

Buffalo Wild Wings, in to-go form, is coming to Woodstock.

The wings chain is going in at 150 S. Eastwood Drive, said Megan Falsetti, who works in the city’s building and planning department.

The location is in a strip mall alongside FasTacos, Antioch Pizza and Holzlager Brewing Co., among others. It also is in the middle of the Route 47 corridor, where construction to widen the road is expected to start later this spring. Buffalo Wild Wings has active building permits, Falsetti said.

Buffalo Wild Wings launched a “GO” concept in 2020, which is aimed more at takeout and delivery options rather than dining in. A Buffalo Wild Wings GO opened in Huntley last year.

Other Buffalo Wild Wings locations in McHenry County include Algonquin, Crystal Lake and McHenry.

A timeline for the opening of the Woodstock location is unclear. A corporate spokesperson could not be reached for comment.