Crash along Route 176 at golf course causes minor injuries but traffic headaches in Prairie Grove area

Traffic on Route 176 at Prairie Grove backed up on Thursday, May 8, 2025, following a two-vehicle crash at the entrance to Prairie Isle Golf Course. Minor injuries were reported.

Traffic on Route 176 was backed up in either direction for about an hour Thursday afternoon as crews responded to a crash in Prairie Grove, officials from the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said.

Emergency responders were called at 1:35 p.m. to the Prairie Isle Golf Course entrance, 2216 Rt. 176, for a two-car crash with moderate damage, Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

The adult female driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries, and the second vehicle’s driver refused medical evaluation at the scene, Vucha said.

Firefighters remained on the scene until the cars were removed from the road and that caused the bottleneck on the roadway, Vucha said. Cars may have taken a half-hour or more to get past the scene, he said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said.