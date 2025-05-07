New rental communities in Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove to see first tenants this summer

The Redwood Apartments complex is located at 1036 Laceflower Drive in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Julia Waterbury)

A developer constructing single-story apartment homes in Crystal Lake and Fox River Grove will start seeing their first residents move in this summer.

Redwood Living Inc., is currently building a total of over 400 single-story apartment homes off Route 31 in Crystal Lake and off Route 22 in Fox River Grove. The company builds and manages the properties with other northern Illinois developments in Volo, Oswego and Lockport.

Crystal Lake

Redwood Crystal Lake, located at 1036 Laceflower Drive, finished its first of three construction phases with 124 apartment homes earlier this year. In total, 305 apartments are planned, and the timing of the other two phases will be announced at a later date, Redwood Vice President Taylor Haley said.

The apartments range from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet and each has a two-bedroom, two-bathroom open-concept floor plan with an attached two-car garage and a patio. On-site amenities include green spaces, pet waste stations and designated guest parking. Rent starts at $2,649 per month, according to a Redwood news release.

Developers celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce last month.

Fox River Grove

The first residents of Redwood Fox River Grove, located at 205 Trillium Drive, are expected to move in starting in June, according to a Redwood news release.

Just like in Crystal Lake, each of the 110 units will have the same square footage with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rent starts out a little less than Crystal Lake’s at $2,399 a month.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the region and introduce another community to Redwood’s signature single-story apartment homes,” Haley said in the release. “Redwood apartments are designed for those seeking a blend of modern convenience and a peaceful, maintenance-free lifestyle.”

Renderings of a sample home within a 110-unit rental neighborhood Redwood is hoping to build in Fox River Grove. (Provided by the Village of Fox River Grove)

Fox River Grove Village President Marc McLaughlin described the new development as an “age-targeted but not age-restricted community” at a State of the Village meeting in February. More than $130,000 in annual revenue is expected to go to the village, he said.

“The cool thing about that is all the streets, sidewalks and space is to be maintained by Redwood,” McLaughlin said. “There’s no additional financial burden on the village to maintain that community.”