Couple accused of throwing ‘firebomb’ at Crystal Lake home are charged with aggravated arson

Two people are accused of throwing a homemade “firebomb” at a residence in Crystal Lake that authorities allege was tied to a drug deal gone bad.

Jesse Mendez, 37, and Brittany Terrell, 32, each of Garden Prairie, are charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, as well as arson and criminal damage to property, according to criminal complaints in each case filed in McHenry County court.

The couple, detained in county jail after making a first appearance Monday, are accused of throwing a bottle, with a T-shirt stuffed inside that was lit on fire using nail polish remover, at the residence in the 100 block of Main Street, knowing a 62-year-old man was inside, according to the complaints and a detention order signed Monday by Judge Cynthia Lamb. The bottle was thrown through a glass window of a storm door for a porch, according to the complaint.

In detaining Terrell, Lamb said Terrell poses a threat to the safety of any person and the community. Terrell “threw a firebomb at someone’s home, on behalf of her husband [Mendez], at 1:45 a.m., with the intent to send a message,” Lamb wrote in the detention order.

Lamb said that Terrell “prepared a firebomb (her words) using nail polish remover and used the device to try and scare someone because they did not follow through on a drug deal, an illegal act in itself.”

She allegedly threw the firebomb, Lamb said, “to firebomb the home of another, which the defendant had reason to believe was not even party to the drug transaction,” Lamb wrote.

In detaining Mendez, Lamb said he also is a threat. Lamb said the couple “drove to a home and attempted to set it on fire.” Lamb said Terrell said she did it for Mendez “and threw the firebomb while [Mendez] was present.”

Mendez “knew what was happening and threatened earlier in a text message that the targeted house would be damaged. [Mendez] knew it was a residence and decided to start a fire at approximately 1:45 a.m. knowing someone was home. His intentions were clear, he did what he intended to do, and what he threatened to do,” Lamb said.

If convicted on a Class X felony, they each could face up to 30 years in prison. Each was appointed an attorney from the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office. Each are due in court Friday.