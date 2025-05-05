Huntley Concerts on the Square starting 2 weeks earlier

Mike Aquino of One of These Nights, an Eagles tribute band, plays the guitar as the sun set Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, during Huntley’s weekly Concert on the Square. The group will play June 17 in the concert series in 2025. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Huntley‘s Concerts on the Square series start two weeks earlier this year.

The series has historically run from the end of June to mid-August, but this year’s opening day is June 10. Alternative rock group Pino Farina Band is scheduled to perform that night.

The series will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays in downtown Huntley, until Aug. 5, with the final night coinciding with National Night Out festivities. Motown, R&B and soul band the Blooze Brothers is set to close out the season, according to the village website.

The concerts will be 30 minutes longer than last year’s, when they ran from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There’s also more concerts this year, with nine scheduled.

July 1 and 22 are planned as donation drives, where attendees are encouraged to bring personal care products or paper goods to support the Grafton Food Pantry.

Mother Nature was not kind to the concert series last year, with one concert canceled because of weather and a second rescheduled.

Starting two weeks earlier gives a buffer if any of the concerts need to be rescheduled. Huntley is trying to have the series wrapped up by the time school starts, Community Engagement Coordinator Steve Skurski said. He said he was hoping for “sunny skies” on Tuesdays.

Huntley opted to extend the concert series last year, with the final performance Sept. 10 by country band Bella Cain.

A list of this year’s lineup can be found at bit.ly/42ZZlnV.