Huntley acquires a lot more land near rail tracks but remains mum on specific plans for property

Huntley has acquired more than 150 acres of land near the intersection of Kreutzer Road and the railroad tracks.

The village intends to use the donated vacant land for “future municipal purposes,” according to village documents. It was the same reason officials gave when Huntley acquired a smaller piece of property in the area earlier in April. Similar to the earlier acquisition, village officials said a use for the land hasn’t been identified.

The land donation that was signed off on last week is west of the tracks and south of Kreutzer Road.

Huntley paid nothing for the land, and the Village Board accepted the donation last week without discussion.

It’s the second time in recent weeks Huntley has gotten donated land in the vicinity of the railroad tracks. Earlier in April, the board accepted a separate donation for land that’s on the east side of the tracks but on both sides of Kreutzer Road. That also passed without discussion.

In exchange for the roughly 12.2-acre donation received that time, Huntley relieved the property owner of having to bury utility lines. The village now owns parcels that are close to three of the four corners of the intersection.

The donations come as Huntley approved its comprehensive plan Thursday, which touches on public transportation.

The document recommends Huntley “monitor activity associated with the plan to extend passenger rail service from Chicago to Rockford and the proposed Huntley station.” Huntley has been chosen as a stop along the planned Chicago-to-Rockford rail line along with Elgin and Belvidere.

Huntley officials haven’t finalized where a stop would go, but the prospect of putting the station downtown has prompted some concerns about parking. Financials have also been a concern, as Huntley would be on the hook for maintenance.

Huntley and Illinois Department of Transportation officials were expected to meet at the end of April to discuss details such as a ridership projection summary, “anticipated amenities based on ridership results” and “platform concepts,” among other things, according to documents received under a Freedom of Information Act request earlier in April.

Marengo also has expressed interest in having a stop, as the tracks go right through downtown. When the Marengo City Council took up a resolution and expressed support for having the train stop there, there were mixed reactions from members of the public who weighed in, but the chief of police thought the stop would be good for the town and didn’t have huge concerns about crime, according to Marengo documents.

Service on the line is expected to begin in 2027.