Johnsburg gives staff raises; timing questioned by incoming, former trustees

The Johnsburg Village Board has approved new salaries, with bonuses, for its department heads.

One incoming trustee questioned that vote, as did a former trustee.

“These are not minor administrative matters. They are long-term financial decisions that should not be made without the input of the board that will soon bear the responsibility of implementing and funding them,” said Keith Von Allman.

Von Allman is the former Johnsburg chief of police but now works for the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office. Von Allman and newcomer J.D. Sylvanus won seats on the Village Board in the April 1 election, while current Trustee Josh Hagen was reelected. They are due to be sworn in Tuesday, May 6.

Hagen also provided the lone no vote against the salary increases at the Village Board meeting April 24.

Von Allman questioned why the raises were being considered before the new board members are sworn in and also noted that the village also hasn’t yet finalized its budget for the fiscal year set to begin on May 1, and the last audit has not been completed. The audit was set for delivery to the village on Friday, Village Administrator Claudett Sofiakis said.

According to village documents, Sofiakis and Chief of Police Jason Greenwald both received 3% raises, bringing Sofiakis’ salary to $178,231 and Greenwald’s to $127,308. Sofiakis also was given a $12,000 bonus and Greenwald, $6,000.

Other increases ranged from a 13% bump for the parks and facilities manager, bringing him to $60,320 a year with a $3,000 bonus, to a 6% raise for an administrative assistant now making $44,000 a year, with a $1,000 bonus.

It is normal for a village board to vote on staff raises before a new board is sworn in, Village President Ed Hettermann said.

“The county board does it the same way. You do it with the old trustees because those trustees have worked with staff,” Hettermann said.

Former trustee Tom Curry, who did not win reelection two years ago 2023 elections, checked the board minutes from that year and saw the new board that year was sworn in on May 2, and the raises were approved in at the May 16 meeting.

He also claims that the raises that year were beyond what was allowed by village code that year, and that the code was not changed until August 2023.

“I wanted that on the record,” Curry said.