Prairie Ridge girls, Jacobs boys win McHenry County titles

Prairie Ridge teammates Marta McCarthy (left) and Leah Berning compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at McCracken Field on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in McHenry (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHENRY – The best weather day of the track and field season turned into a cold reality for Katie Jewell, briefly, fortunately for Prairie Ridge’s star sprinter.

Jewell grabbed the back of her leg and winced after winning the 100-meter dash (12.54 seconds) in Thursday’s McHenry County meet.

“I pulled my groin a little bit,” Jewell said.

No worries for the University of Colorado Springs-bound senior, who later won the 200 (season-best 25.27) and finished the night by anchoring the Wolves’ third-place 4x400 relay. The postseason is a couple of weeks away, and Jewell will be seeking a return trip to state after qualifying in four events last spring.

“I’ve been in a lot of pain tonight, but I just kind of ran through it,” Jewell said. “I don’t know if I was warmed up enough or what. I think because of the warm weather I didn’t think I probably had to do as much as I should have to warm up, and then that happened.”

McHenry’s Emma Blanken competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at McCracken Field on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in McHenry (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jewell was named Girls Athlete of the Meet after leading Prairie Ridge (106 points) to the championship, comfortably ahead of runner-up McHenry (95), in a meet that began with temperatures in the low 70s before dropping into the high 50s by the end. Johnsburg (79) and Jacobs (78) tied for third and Richmond-Burton (71.5) was fifth in the 12-team meet.

Jacobs senior Matt Scardina was named the Boys Athlete of the Meet after a dominating performance by both him and his teammates.

Scardina, who’s running track for the first time after playing baseball his first three springs in high school, won the 100 (10.99), 400 (personal-record 50.89) and 200 (personal-record 22.14). Jacobs was a runaway winner with 132 points. Prairie Ridge (98) and Crystal Lake Central (82) were second and third, respectively, and Richmond-Burton (65) and McHenry (63) rounded out the top five.

“I felt really good,” Scardina said. “The head wind for the 100 was a struggle, but I’m happy the wind shifted. I ran great time for the 200 and 400, so I’m happy.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Eric Wang competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at McCracken Field on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in McHenry (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jewell came into the meet thinking she might not run the 200 because she was dealing with low iron levels.

“I was going to take it easy tonight, but then I got out here and I was like, ‘I’m just going to help my team out and push through it,’ ” Jewell said. “I was already here, so I might as well.”

Prairie Ridge also got wins from Lila Stewart in the 800 (personal-record 2:22.56) and freshman Emaline Foster in the 1,600 (5:17.06).

Runner-up McHenry won the 4x100 relay in a meet-record 49.95 with Brianna Amedio, Emma Blanken, Avery Stinger and Addison Hoffmann. Crystal Lake South started the finals by winning the 4x800 relay (9:54.4) with Olivia Pinta, Victoria Pinta, Sedona Semradek and freshman Emme Reall. McHenry’s Amedio, Mackenzie Grieve, freshman Bria Larak and Stinger captured the 4x200 relay (1:50.88).

Richmond-Burton’s Kristina DeLeon, right, hands the baton to teammate Sophia Komar in the 4x100-meter relay during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at McCracken Field on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in McHenry (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Richmond-Burton sophomore Emily Wisniewski clocked a personal-record 16.73 in winning the 100 hurdles, which was run into the wind. Wisniewski leaned in at the finish to nip McHenry’s Olivia Meyer (16.75).

“It was a really good race,” said Wisniewski, who finished third in the 300 hurdles and ran on the Rockets’ winning 4x400 relay (4:16.8) with London Oudshoorn, Sophia Komar and Emerson Wold. “The girls next to me were really pushing me, and it was perfect.”

The other girls winners were Crystal Lake South freshman Caroline Lucas in the 3,200 (11:42.37); Marian Central’s Kaitlyn Remke in the 300 hurdles (48.47); Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz in the 400 (59.92) and freshman Stori Hurckes in the shot put (10.66 meters); Jacobs’ Carly Uehlein in the discus (34.15); Crystal Lake Central’s Ryleigh Mazzacano in the high jump (1.6) and Grace Fujino in the pole vault (3.05); and Woodstock’s Sophia Mendoza in the long jump (5.02) and Mia Foss in the triple jump (10.34).

Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the McHenry County Track and Field Meet at McCracken Field on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in McHenry (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Richmond-Burton’s boys ended the meet by winning the 4x400 relay. Jayson Wold, brothers Nick and Joe Kyes and anchor Oscar Bonilla clocked a season-best 3:28.04.

“My team gave me the baton in first, and I just knew I needed to do my part and finish first,” Bonilla said after holding off Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins.

The Rockets’ 4x400 capped what Bonilla called a great night for both him and his teammates. R-B took second in the 4x800 and Bonilla was third in the 400 behind Scardina and runner-up Jacob Prechel of Prairie Ridge.

“Just do your part was the main thing,” Bonilla said.

Runner-up Prairie Ridge won the 4x100 relay (43.85) with Colin Witowski, Logan Thennes, Prechel and Andrew Koeppen. Nick Flaugher of the Wolves captured the triple jump (12.84).

Woodstock North won the 4x200 relay (1:31.24) with Adan Castenada, Jovan Suay, Sean Mitchell and George Kingos. Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale, Reed Mihelich, Oliver Lavaty and Hopkins took the 4x800 relay (8:14.20).

Champion Jacobs also got first-place efforts from Kieran Nally in the 300 hurdles (41.75), Maximilian Sudrzynski in the 1,600 (4:29.72), Prince Barnes in the discus (45.15) and Khristos Oludimu in the long jump (6.83).

Crystal Lake Central’s Jackie Clark won the 3,200 (9:35.29) and was second to Sudrzynski in the 1,600 (4:32.07). Clark’s teammate Eric Wang won the 110 hurdles (15.62).

The other boys winners were Crystal Lake South’s Adam Strombom in the 800 (1:58.04), Harvard’s Braden Wittum in the shot put (14.08), McHenry’s Jayden Linderman in the high jump (1.85) and Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton in the pole vault (3.95).

