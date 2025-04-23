Man skips trial for theft of Lexus, truck in Marengo; arrest warrant issued

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Poplar Grove man after he failed to show up for his trial on charges that he stole vehicles from a Marengo home, according to court records.

A jury trial for Sean Fitzpatrick, 49, was scheduled to begin April 14. But after he failed to appear, McHenry County Judge Mark Gerhardt issued a warrant for Fitzpatrick’s arrest, records show.

Charges against Fitzpatrick include residential burglary, theft, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of three or more vehicles within a year and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the indictment against him in McHenry County court. The most serious of the charges are Class 1 felonies, each of which, if there’s a conviction, is punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

He was charged along with a co-defendant, Scott Henrie, 36, also of Poplar Grove. Henrie pleaded guilty last year to one count of residential burglary and was sentenced to four years in prison, records show.

Both men were accused of stealing a 2022 Lexus LS 500 sedan, 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck and a John Deere Gator 4x2 from a home on Kishwaukee Valley Road in Marengo between March 28 and 29, 2023, according to criminal complaints and indictments filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

On April 10, Henrie was taken to the McHenry County jail to testify in Fitzpatrick’s trial, according to the jail log and an order in his file.

As of Wednesday, Henrie still was in the jail, and Fitzpatrick was not, according to the jail log. An attempt to reach Fitzpatrick’s attorney was not immediately successful.