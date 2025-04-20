Prairie Ridge softball stays undefeated with two wins: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Prairie Ridge 14, Glenbrook South 2 (6 inn.): At Glenview, the Wolves stayed undefeated after another big showing at the plate and the mound. Bella Moore knocked in four runs to lead another strong explosive showing for PR. Carroll knocked in three more while Reese Mosolino struck out 13 batters over six scoreless innings, allowing two hits for the Wolves (10-0-2).

Oswego 16, Jacobs 0 (4 inn.): At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles couldn’t pick up a win at home. Jianna Tanada and Talia Disilvio each had hits for Jacobs (8-8).

Burlington Central 10, Harvard 7 (9 inn.): At the Marengo Invite, the Rockets scored six runs in the top of the ninth to win in extra innings. Addison Beltran led her team with two RBIs while Mei Shirokawa, Olivia Sutton, Kendall Glonek and Peyton Glonek each drove in runs for Central (8-6).

Leona Eichholz brought in three runs for the Hornets.

Prairie Ridge 14, Glenbrook South 1: At Glenview, Adysen Kiddy and Kendra Carroll each drove in three runs to help the Wolves win their first game of the day. Kiddy hit a home run while Emma Dallas threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters.

Lincoln-Way East 6, Marengo 1: At the Marengo Invite, Marengo dropped its first game of the day. Ellie White and Arianna Rodriguez each had a hit for the Indians (13-5).

Harvard 10, Oswego East 2: At the Marengo Invite, the Hornets came back to win their second game of the day. Leona Eichholz threw a complete game, struck out 10 batters, hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Hornets (6-6). Tallulah Eichholz, who also drove in three runs, and Kristi Knop each also hit home runs.

Lincoln-Way East 12, Richmond-Burton 0 (5 inn.): At the Marengo Invite, the Rockets couldn’t keep up in a loss. Rebecca Lanz had two hits for R-B.

Marengo 21, Burlington Central 15: At the Marengo Invite, Rodriguez, Gianna Iovinelli, Kylee Jensen and Mia Feidt each hit home runs to lead the Marengo to a win in an offensive clinic. Rodriguez drove in four runs while Jensen and Feidt brought in three for Marengo (14-5).

Shirokawa hit a home run for the Rockets (8-7) while Beltran brought home four runs.

Richmond-Burton 6, Oswego East 5 (8 inn.): At the Marengo Invite, Rebecca Lanz won the game in the bottom of the eighth by hitting a walk-off single that scored two runs. Madison Kunzer hit a home run and drove in four runs while throwing a complete game and striking out 12 batters for R-B (12-5-1).

Shepard 9, Cary-Grove 6 (6 inn.): At the Leyden Invite, the Trojans dropped their first matchup of the day. Aubrey Lonergan, Paityn Ahlquist and Grace Kaiser each brought home runs for C-G.

Cary-Grove 11, Leyden 4 (6 inn.): At the Leyden Invite, the Trojans came back to win their second game of the invite. Ahlquist drove in three runs and threw a complete game, striking out six batters and allowing two earned runs for C-G (3-8).

Woodstock North 6, Crystal Lake Central 2 (6 inn.): At the Woodstock Invite, Kylee Nicholson drove in three runs to help the Thunder pick up a win. She also threw a complete game, allowing one earned run and striking out nine.

Ella Arana and Lily Perocho each knocked in a run for the Tigers.

Harlem 8, Crystal Lake Central 2: At the Woodstock Invite, the Tigers dropped their second game of the day. Perocho and Harper Wright each drove home runs for Central.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Woodstock 5: At the Woodstock Invite, Central won its final game of the day. Perocho and Adi Waliullah each knocked in three runs while Olivia Shaw brought in two more for the Tigers (9-2).

Kenzie Bowels brought in two runs for the Blue Streaks.

LaSalle-Peru 12, Crystal Lake South 0: At the Woodstock Invite, the Gators dropped their first game of the invite. Alli Lieflander had the Gators’ lone hit.

Crystal Lake South 14, Woodstock 6: At the Woodstock Invite, Hazel Hook tallied four hits and knocked in four runs to help the Gators win. Lyla Haase struck out eight batters and threw a complete game.

Tipper Axelson and Bowels each brought in two runs for the Blue Streaks.

Harlem 21, Crystal Lake South 4 (5 inn.): At the Woodstock Invite, the Gators couldn’t win their final game of the day. Riley Bardo brought in two runs for South (1-8).

Johnsburg 4, Harlem 3: At the Woodstock Invite, Addie Graff scored the game-winning in the bottom of the seventh on a walk. Sarah Nethaway tripled in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3. Joree Tibbs threw a complete game, allowing one earned run off seven hits and four strikeouts.

Woodstock North 10, Johnsburg 8: At the Woodstock Invite, Nicholson drove in three runs to help the Blue Streaks pick up a win against their Kishwaukee River Conference rival. Allyson Schaid, Hailey Campos, Sabrina Wiedman and Enot each also drove in runs.

The Skyhawks drove five runs in the fifth inning while Hannah Braun knocked in four runs.

Montini 7, Johnsburg 1: At the Woodstock Invite, the Skyhawks dropped their final invite game of the day. Riener and Nethaway each had two hits for Johnsburg (6-10).

Montini 6, Woodstock 5: At the Woodstock Invite, the Blue Streaks couldn’t come back against the Broncos. Axelson hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Bartlett 4, Dundee-Crown 3: At the Larkin Slugfest, the Chargers lost their invite opener. Emily Einhorn hit a home run while Faith Dierwechter and Casi Attapit each also drove in a run.

Dundee-Crown 22, Elgin 7 (4 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, Jordyn Jeffs hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead an offensive outpouring for D-C. Attapit also brought home four runs while Abigail Hsu knocked in three.

Dundee-Crown 13, St. Edward 2 (5 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, D-C ended the day with another strong offensive showing. Jeffs hit another home run and drove in five runs for the Chargers (6-9).

Hampshire 21, ITW Speer Academy 2 (5 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, Bria Riebel hit two home runs and drove in six runs to lead an offensive rout. Mia Robinson and Alexa Schuring each also hit home runs for the Whips.

Hampshire 13, Larkin 0 (5 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, six different Whips drove in runs for another offensive clinic. Chloe Van Horn and Robinson each knocked in three runs for Hampshire.

Hampshire 18, Geneva 0 (5 inn.): At the Larkin Slugfest, Hampshire ended a perfect day with another strong offensive game. Riebel and Robinson each hit home runs for the Whips (11-3) and Julissa Akins threw a complete game shutout not allowing a run.

McHenry 10, Antioch 7: At the Antioch Invite, Natalie Bender hit two home runs and knocked in five runs to help the Warriors pull away in their first game of the day. Elly Ernst also brought home two runs.

McHenry 10, Lane Tech 9: At the Antioch Invite, the Warriors scored seven unanswered runs to come back and win. Bender brought home four runs off three hits.

Hononegah 9, McHenry 3: At the Antioch Invite, McHenry dropped its final game of the day. Jocelyn Roeder knocked in two runs off one hit for the Warriors (6-8).

Baseball

Burlington Central 3, Kaneland 0: At Burlington, Chase Powrozek homered to help the Rockets pick up a nonconference win. Zane Pollack and Wagner Viebrock each also drove in runs while Gavin Bramer, Nico Sherry, Daniel Koertgen and Shane Lamberti combined to strike out nine batters and not allow a run off four hits for the Rockets (8-5).

Cary-Grove 10, Lake Forest 1: At Cary, the Trojans bats came alive along with strong pitching to earn a win. Brock Iverson and Ricky Barnes each brought home two runs while Trojans (8-6) starter Keenan Krysh struck out five batters over four scoreless innings, allowing four hits.

Crystal Lake South 2, Grayslake North 0: At Grayslake, the Gators squeezed out some timely hits to win. Carson Trivellini doubled in a run in the fourth inning and Nolan Dabrowski singled in another in the seventh. South starter Mark Pachla threw 4⅔ scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no runs for the Gators (10-5).

Huntley 8, St. Ignatius 2: At Chicago, AJ Putty, Alex Behles and Drew Borkowski each drove in two runs to lead a strong offensive day for the Red Raiders (9-5). Huntley starter Dylan Visvadra struck out five batters, allowing two runs off two hits.

Prairie Ridge 12, Johnsburg 2 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Gabriel Winkelman drove home three runs to win their nonconference matchup. Riley Golden knocked in two runs for the Wolves (14-3-1) while Owen Satterlee, Connor Innis and Sean Sherwood allowed one earned run over five innings.

Jack Nelson and Ashton Stern brought in runs for the Skyhawks (13-4).

Sycamore 6, Woodstock North 5: At Woodstock, the Thunders’ comeback fell short. Easton Klesch brought home two runs while North starter Wyatt Kalish struck out six batter over 4⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs.

Sycamore 12, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder lost their second game of the day. Braeden Berner brought in a run for North (5-8).

Dundee-Crown 7, Palatine 6: At Palatine, Kyle Pierce drove in the go-ahead runs off a single in the top of the seventh to pick up a win for D-C. Jared Russell also drove in two runs for the Chargers (9-5) while starter Max Backaus struck out three batters and allowed two runs off two hits.

Jacobs 15, Conant 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles had a big day on the mound and at the plate to earn a win. Starter George Donze struck out seven batters over four innings while Andrew Deegan brought home three runs for Jacobs (6-7).

McHenry 8, Grant 1: At McHenry, the Warriors scored seven runs in the sixth to win their nonconference game. Donovan Christman broke a 1-1 tie when he singled in three runs while Will Richter also brought in two runs. Zachary Readdy threw a complete game, striking out five batters and allowing one run off four hits for the Warriors (14-2-1).

Marengo 11, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Michael Kirchhoff hit a home run and drove in three runs to help Marengo win its first of two games. Indians starter Robert Heuser struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run off four hits.

Eltan Powles brought home a run for Harvard.

Marengo 12, Harvard 1 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Kirchhoff continued his hot day by driving home four runs off three hits. Heuser started and struck out one batter over three scoreless innings for Marengo (13-4, 6-1).

Logan Nulle, Justin Wheeler, Conner Firlick and Diego Escobar each had a hit for Harvard (4-13, 0-8).

Hiawatha 15, Alden-Hebron 0 (4 inn.): At Kirkland, the Green Giants couldn’t pick up a win on the road. Hoyt Miles, Christian Nunez and Wyatt Armbrust each had a hit for A-H (4-8).

Freeport 12, Marian Central 2 (6 inn.): At Freeport, the Hurricanes lost their opening game of the day. TJ Cutrona and Will Graf each brought home a run for Marian.

Freeport 11, Marian Central 1 (6 inn.): At Freeport, Marian dropped their second game of the day. Cutrona knocked in a run for Marian (5-12).

Girls soccer

Dundee-Crown 6, Harlem 0: At Machesney Park, Rylie Mensik and Lynnette Morales each scored two goals for the Chargers. Xitlaly Terran and Karissa Hernandez each also scored for D-C (4-4-1).

Johnsburg 4, Grant 0: At Johnsburg, Charlie Eastland scored twice to help the Skyhawks (6-2) win their fourth straight game. Lauren McQuiston and Liz Smith both also scored.

Prairie Ridge 1, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Ava Gertz scored to help the Wolves (4-1-3) stay undefeated over their past six matches.

Woodstock 3, Harvard 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (7-3, 4-0) stayed undefeated in KRC play.

Mundelein 5, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (3-3-3) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference game.

Hampshire 3, Larkin 0: At Hampshire, the Whips (1-5-1) earned their first win of the season.

Boys lacrosse

Rolling Meadows 8, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (5-5) couldn’t hang on in their nonconference matchup.

McHenry 8, Mundelein 7: At Mundelein, the Warriors (3-5) got back on the winning side.

St. Charles North 7, Hampshire 3: At St. Charles, the Whips (3-4) lost their second straight game on the road.

Huntley 16, Geneva 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (8-1) took their sixth straight game.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 22, Geneva 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (7-2) regrouped after a tough loss Friday with a big offensive explosion.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 5, Batavia 0: At Freeport Quad, the Golden Eagles swept their match. Sammy Santa-Ines (6-0, 6-0) and Daryan Do (6-1, 7-5) won their singles matches while August Nelson/Jack Soto (6-3, 6-2), Ryan Fulton/Soham Kalra (6-0, 6-1) and Rudra Rath/Ronnav Deshmukh (6-3, 7-5) won their double matches.

Boys volleyball

Mundelein 2, Huntley 0: At Mundelein Quad, the Red Raiders lost 25-12, 25-14.

Waukegan 2, Huntley 0: At Mundelein Quad, Huntley dropped its second match 25-22, 25-21.