Kylie Deegan shows off Jacobs’ young talent by netting a hat trick in win over Hampshire

Jacobs’ Kylie Deegan, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Clare Leib against Hampshire on Thursday in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

ALGONQUIN – About a month ago, Kylie Deegan nervously ran inside Jacobs’ gym. She completed all the different drills with other girls as they all tried out to make the Golden Eagles roster. But throughout the tryouts, Deegan wasn’t sure she’d make the team as a freshman.

On Thursday night, Deegan confidently ran on Jacobs’ soccer field as her teammates engulfed her with high fives and hugs three times. Deegan tallied her first varsity hat trick to help Jacobs beat Hampshire 4-2.

“I did not think I’d get a hat trick my first year,” Deegan said. “But it’s very exciting that I did.”

The excitement started early for the Golden Eagles (3-2-3, 1-0-1). Senior Gabby Wojtarowicz, a Loyola-Chicago commit, scored on the match’s first shot on goal when she knocked in a shot off a fast break with 36:35 left in the first half.

With 17-mile-per-hour winds at their backs, the Golden Eagles kept pressuring. Deegan finally broke through off a shot inside the box off a free kick with 1:01 left in the first half.

GOAL: Jacobs gets a free kick just outside the box and Kylie Deegan scores to make it 2-0 Golden Eagles with 1:01 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/E2AzNGE46z — Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) April 18, 2025

She carried that momentum with her in the second half when she scored two more goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half.

“I think that [helped her] gain confidence going into a conference game,” Wojtarowicz said. “I love that she got a hat trick. I’m so happy for her.”

Jacobs stayed undefeated in Fox Valley Conference play with a win over the Whip-Purs. But Thursday also gave the Golden Eagles a glimpse into the team they could be this season.

They faced a tall task to start the season with seven freshmen in the starting lineup. The Golden Eagles also played without Wojtarowicz, who was out of the lineup until Tuesday’s match against Prairie Ridge because of a sprained ankle. Jacobs went 2-2-2 during that span.

While Jacobs coach Colin Brice didn’t like not having Wojtarowicz in the lineup for a month, he did feel it forced the freshmen to grow up quicker. The young Jacobs players learned about the physicality and speed of the varsity game. With Wojtarowicz serving as another coach from the sideline, they learned quickly.

Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz celebrates scoring a goal against Hampshire on Thursday in Algonquin. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“That’s why they’re starting to kind of turn that corner here,” Brice said. “Where they’re starting to finally buy into how we want to play and see how we want to play. That’s going to continue hopefully with our success throughout the season.”

Junior Christina Pastorelli and freshman Anahi Martinez each scored in the final 12 minutes of the match as the Whips (0-5-1, 0-1-1) kept fighting. Hampshire has played without a few players due to injury but coach Kelly Madison was proud of the way her team battled until the end.

“I do think it was a pretty evenly matched game when it came to passing and keeping the intensity,” Madison said. “They definitely have some talented players on the front line that are doing the work.”

While Hampshire tries to get healthy, Jacobs will try to build off Thursday’s win. The Golden Eagles will play Mundelein on Saturday before getting back to FVC play at Huntley on Tuesday.

Jacobs entered this week looking to stay undefeated in FVC action. They’ll take that approach with them as they try to make some noise in conference.

“I think most conference teams won’t see us coming, most see us as underdogs,” Wojtarowicz said. “I think that’s an advantage, honestly. I think that’ll lead us to underdog wins and we’re going to be a strong team in conference most teams don’t expect.”