Schafer Brothers Remodeling in Crystal Lake earns ‘Best of Houzz’ award

Schafer Brothers Remodeling announced it has received the 2025 “Best in Houzz” Award in Service recognition.

The Crystal Lake-based company has won the award in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

According to a news release, the Best of Houzz awards are based on client reviews, project excellence and customer satisfaction, as determined by the Houzz community, a network of homeowners and remodeling professionals.

Schafer Brothers, which serves the McHenry County and Lake County areas, is family-owned, has operated for more than 35 years and specializes in residential and commercial remodeling services, including kitchen and bathroom renovations, basement finishing and home additions, the news release said. For more information about Schafer Brothers Remodeling, visit schaferbr.com or call 815-893-6201.