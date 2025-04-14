Need a household item fixed? Repair Fair at McHenry County College is Tuesday

Looking for an easy way to fix common household items? McHenry County College will host the county’s first Repair Fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, in the commons area near the entrance to building B on the campus at 8900 U.S. Route 14, Crystal Lake.

Attendees are invited to bring their items to be repaired by local experts who specialize in repairing and reusing lamps and light fixtures, small household appliances like toasters or blenders, clothing and bicycles.

Repairs will be completed at no cost to attendees. Limit three items per person. Walk-ins only. No electronics, computers, computer screens or cellphones are allowed. Projects must be able to be fixed in under an hour.

“By extending the lifespans of our possessions, we can reduce waste and minimize environmental impact,” Kim Hankins, manager of sustainability at MCC, said in a news release. “It’s a simple yet powerful way for individuals to make a difference in protecting our planet.”

The event is co-sponsored by the MCC Sustainability Center and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.

For more information, contact the MCC Sustainability Center at sustainability@mchenry.edu or 815-479-7765.