Armed man shot dead by police during standoff near Crystal Lake: McHenry County Sheriff

A man who barricaded himself inside a home near Crystal Lake had died after he was shot by police, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Police were dispatched at about 4:23 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Briarwood Road for a domestic disturbance, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies made contact with an armed man who authorities said barricaded himself inside the home.

The sheriff’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation teams were called to the scene, and the latter “was in active conversation with the suspect in an effort to get him out safely, which proved unsuccessful.”

A “deputy-involved shooting occurred,” and the suspect was later pronounced dead, according to a news release. He was not identified.

An investigation into the shooting has been launched by the Major Investigation Assistance Team with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, and MIAT will review body-worn camera footage as well as other evidence.

The sheriff’s office had issued a warning Thursday evening for people to avoid the area, and then reported hours later the situation was resolved.