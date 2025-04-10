‘Heavy police presence’ reported in Crystal Lake area Thursday

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that there was “heavy police activity” near the intersection of North Avenue and Briarwood Road in the Crystal Lake area.

The sheriff’s office about 4:45 p.m. Thursday said to avoid the area until further notice. The area in question is west of Crystal Lake’s namesake lake.

In an unrelated incident, the sheriff’s office earlier this week had warned of police activity on Terra Cotta Road, on the other side of town. The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that the police activity was the result of a domestic dispute.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.