McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza scheduled for Sunday at Alden-Hebron

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov drives to the basket against Burlington Central's in January 2025 at Crystal Lake South High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Many of the area’s top senior girls and boys basketball players will star in the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s historic Tigard Gymnasium.

This will be the 21st year A-H has hosted the event. The girls game will be at 1:45 p.m., with the boys game at 4:45 p.m. There also will be 3-point contest for both games and dunk contest for the boys. Tickets cost $10.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli, the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, will play for the girls home team, along with Red Raiders teammates Paula Strzelecki, Ava McFadden, Madison Diaz and Isabella Boskey, in addition to seniors from Marian Central, Hampshire, McHenry and Harvard. Huntley’s Steve Raethz will coach the home team.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli works under the basket against Cary-Grove in January 2025 at Cary-Grove High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove’s Ellie Mjaanes, Sam Skerl and Alivia Nielsen will lead the girls away team and will be joined by seniors from Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock, North Boone, Alden-Hebron, Marengo, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North. C-G’s Tony Moretti, who recently resigned as the Trojans head coach, will coach the away team.

Burlington Central’s Jake Johnson, the program’s career leaders in 3-pointers, steals and wins, will lead the boys home team. Johnson will be joined by Rockets teammate Patrick Shell, in addition to seniors from Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg, Dundee-Crown, Marengo, Jacobs, Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire. R-B’s Rich Petska will coach the home team.

Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov, who earned the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor, broke the school’s scoring record and had the most points ever for a Fox Valley Conference player, will lead the boys away team. Demirov will be joined by Gators teammates Tony Santarelli and Cooper Buelna, in addition to seniors from McHenry, Huntley, Marian Central, Harvard, Woodstock, C-G and Woodstock North. Andrew Hogle, a former player at Jacobs, will coach the away team.

Here are the girls team rosters:

HOME

Coach: Steve Raethz, Huntley

No. Player School Pos. 11 Anna Campanelli Huntley G 34 Paula Strzelecki Huntley F 35 Ava McFadden Huntley G 45 Madison Diaz Huntley F 4 Isabella Boskey Huntley G 34 Juliette Huff Marian Central G-F 10 Adriana Wrzos Marian Central F 20 Chloe Van Horn Hampshire G-F 13 Autumn Kriegel Hampshire G 10 Avery Stinger McHenry G 5 Gaby Grasser McHenry G 20 Mayra Hyde Harvard F 35 Giselle Albarran Harvard C 10 Analyse Gomez Harvard G 11 Ava Peceniak Harvard G 4 Jackie Silva Harvard G

AWAY

Coach: Tony Moretti, Cary-Grove

No. Player School Pos. 30 Sam Skerl Cary-Grove G 33 Ellie Mjaanes Cary-Grove C 10 Alivia Nielsen Cary-Grove F 23 Leah Spychala Crystal Lake Central F 3 Keira Bogott Woodstock G 4 Lily Novelle Woodstock F 30 Mattison McCartney North Boone F 22 Rileigh Gaddini Alden-Hebron F 12 Gabby Gieseke Marengo G 15 Emilie Polizzi Marengo G 21 Mia Feidt Marengo F 22 Dayna Carr Marengo F 1 Ava Jablonski Johnsburg G 20 Cayla Langford Richmond-Burton G 21 Jadyn Grismer Woodstock North G 20 Addie Udelhofen Woodstock North G

Here are the boys rosters:

HOME

Coach: Rich Petska, Richmond-Burton

No. Player School Pos. 11 Ben Roberts Richmond-Burton G 33 JT Schmitt Johnsburg G 2 Riley Johnson Johnsburg G 23 Jake Johnson Burlington Central F 11 Patrick Shell Burlington Central F 2 Jared Russell Dundee-Crown G 11 Terrion Spencer Dundee-Crown G 3 Hunter Vazzano Marengo G 1 Ben Jurzak Jacobs G 4 Nolan Roper Jacobs G 3 Emaan Thomas Jacobs G 0 Jackson Hopkins Crystal Lake Central F 1 JJ Parrish Crystal Lake Central C 20 Ryan Prowicz Hampshire G 1 Chayse Gray Hampshire G 33 Jaden Nelsen Hampshire F

AWAY

Coach: Andrew Hogle