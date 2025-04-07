McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza scheduled for Sunday at Alden-Hebron

Many of the area’s top senior girls and boys basketball players will star in the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s historic Tigard Gymnasium.
This will be the 21st year A-H has hosted the event. The girls game will be at 1:45 p.m., with the boys game at 4:45 p.m. There also will be 3-point contest for both games and dunk contest for the boys. Tickets cost $10.
Huntley’s Anna Campanelli, the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, will play for the girls home team, along with Red Raiders teammates Paula Strzelecki, Ava McFadden, Madison Diaz and Isabella Boskey, in addition to seniors from Marian Central, Hampshire, McHenry and Harvard. Huntley’s Steve Raethz will coach the home team.
Cary-Grove’s Ellie Mjaanes, Sam Skerl and Alivia Nielsen will lead the girls away team and will be joined by seniors from Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock, North Boone, Alden-Hebron, Marengo, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North. C-G’s Tony Moretti, who recently resigned as the Trojans head coach, will coach the away team.
Burlington Central’s Jake Johnson, the program’s career leaders in 3-pointers, steals and wins, will lead the boys home team. Johnson will be joined by Rockets teammate Patrick Shell, in addition to seniors from Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg, Dundee-Crown, Marengo, Jacobs, Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire. R-B’s Rich Petska will coach the home team.
Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov, who earned the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor, broke the school’s scoring record and had the most points ever for a Fox Valley Conference player, will lead the boys away team. Demirov will be joined by Gators teammates Tony Santarelli and Cooper Buelna, in addition to seniors from McHenry, Huntley, Marian Central, Harvard, Woodstock, C-G and Woodstock North. Andrew Hogle, a former player at Jacobs, will coach the away team.
Here are the girls team rosters:
HOME
Coach: Steve Raethz, Huntley
|No.
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|11
|Anna Campanelli
|Huntley
|G
|34
|Paula Strzelecki
|Huntley
|F
|35
|Ava McFadden
|Huntley
|G
|45
|Madison Diaz
|Huntley
|F
|4
|Isabella Boskey
|Huntley
|G
|34
|Juliette Huff
|Marian Central
|G-F
|10
|Adriana Wrzos
|Marian Central
|F
|20
|Chloe Van Horn
|Hampshire
|G-F
|13
|Autumn Kriegel
|Hampshire
|G
|10
|Avery Stinger
|McHenry
|G
|5
|Gaby Grasser
|McHenry
|G
|20
|Mayra Hyde
|Harvard
|F
|35
|Giselle Albarran
|Harvard
|C
|10
|Analyse Gomez
|Harvard
|G
|11
|Ava Peceniak
|Harvard
|G
|4
|Jackie Silva
|Harvard
|G
AWAY
Coach: Tony Moretti, Cary-Grove
|No.
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|30
|Sam Skerl
|Cary-Grove
|G
|33
|Ellie Mjaanes
|Cary-Grove
|C
|10
|Alivia Nielsen
|Cary-Grove
|F
|23
|Leah Spychala
|Crystal Lake Central
|F
|3
|Keira Bogott
|Woodstock
|G
|4
|Lily Novelle
|Woodstock
|F
|30
|Mattison McCartney
|North Boone
|F
|22
|Rileigh Gaddini
|Alden-Hebron
|F
|12
|Gabby Gieseke
|Marengo
|G
|15
|Emilie Polizzi
|Marengo
|G
|21
|Mia Feidt
|Marengo
|F
|22
|Dayna Carr
|Marengo
|F
|1
|Ava Jablonski
|Johnsburg
|G
|20
|Cayla Langford
|Richmond-Burton
|G
|21
|Jadyn Grismer
|Woodstock North
|G
|20
|Addie Udelhofen
|Woodstock North
|G
Here are the boys rosters:
HOME
Coach: Rich Petska, Richmond-Burton
|No.
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|11
|Ben Roberts
|Richmond-Burton
|G
|33
|JT Schmitt
|Johnsburg
|G
|2
|Riley Johnson
|Johnsburg
|G
|23
|Jake Johnson
|Burlington Central
|F
|11
|Patrick Shell
|Burlington Central
|F
|2
|Jared Russell
|Dundee-Crown
|G
|11
|Terrion Spencer
|Dundee-Crown
|G
|3
|Hunter Vazzano
|Marengo
|G
|1
|Ben Jurzak
|Jacobs
|G
|4
|Nolan Roper
|Jacobs
|G
|3
|Emaan Thomas
|Jacobs
|G
|0
|Jackson Hopkins
|Crystal Lake Central
|F
|1
|JJ Parrish
|Crystal Lake Central
|C
|20
|Ryan Prowicz
|Hampshire
|G
|1
|Chayse Gray
|Hampshire
|G
|33
|Jaden Nelsen
|Hampshire
|F
AWAY
Coach: Andrew Hogle
|No.
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|12
|Caleb Jett
|McHenry
|G
|1
|Dylan Hurckes
|McHenry
|G
|4
|AJ Demirov
|Crystal Lake South
|G
|22
|Tony Santarelli
|Crystal Lake South
|F
|33
|Cooper Buelna
|Crystal Lake South
|F
|2
|Christian Wilson
|Huntley
|F
|22
|Logan Darragh
|Huntley
|C
|1
|Sheldon Bonsu
|Huntley
|G
|23
|Finn Pivnicka
|Marian Central
|F
|0
|Adam Cooke
|Harvard
|C
|1
|Collin Greenlee
|Woodstock
|G
|23
|Tony Grzetic
|Woodstock
|G
|13
|Joey Nitz
|Woodstock
|G
|11
|Landon Nawracaj
|Cary-Grove
|G
|10
|Colin Brodzik
|Woodstock North
|F
|5
|AJ Bigler
|Woodstock North
|G