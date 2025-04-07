April 07, 2025
McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza scheduled for Sunday at Alden-Hebron

All-Star weekend will include girls and boys games, 3-point and dunk contests

By Alex Kantecki
Crystal Lake South's Anthony Demirov drives to the basket against Burlington Central's LJ Kerr during a Fox Valley Conference basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Crystal Lake South High School.

Many of the area’s top senior girls and boys basketball players will star in the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza on Sunday at Alden-Hebron’s historic Tigard Gymnasium.

This will be the 21st year A-H has hosted the event. The girls game will be at 1:45 p.m., with the boys game at 4:45 p.m. There also will be 3-point contest for both games and dunk contest for the boys. Tickets cost $10.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli, the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year, will play for the girls home team, along with Red Raiders teammates Paula Strzelecki, Ava McFadden, Madison Diaz and Isabella Boskey, in addition to seniors from Marian Central, Hampshire, McHenry and Harvard. Huntley’s Steve Raethz will coach the home team.

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli works under the hoop in varsity girls basketball on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Cary-Grove High School in Cary.

Cary-Grove’s Ellie Mjaanes, Sam Skerl and Alivia Nielsen will lead the girls away team and will be joined by seniors from Crystal Lake Central, Woodstock, North Boone, Alden-Hebron, Marengo, Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton and Woodstock North. C-G’s Tony Moretti, who recently resigned as the Trojans head coach, will coach the away team.

Burlington Central’s Jake Johnson, the program’s career leaders in 3-pointers, steals and wins, will lead the boys home team. Johnson will be joined by Rockets teammate Patrick Shell, in addition to seniors from Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg, Dundee-Crown, Marengo, Jacobs, Crystal Lake Central and Hampshire. R-B’s Rich Petska will coach the home team.

Crystal Lake South’s AJ Demirov, who earned the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor, broke the school’s scoring record and had the most points ever for a Fox Valley Conference player, will lead the boys away team. Demirov will be joined by Gators teammates Tony Santarelli and Cooper Buelna, in addition to seniors from McHenry, Huntley, Marian Central, Harvard, Woodstock, C-G and Woodstock North. Andrew Hogle, a former player at Jacobs, will coach the away team.

Here are the girls team rosters:

HOME

Coach: Steve Raethz, Huntley

No.PlayerSchoolPos.
11 Anna CampanelliHuntleyG
34Paula StrzeleckiHuntleyF
35Ava McFaddenHuntleyG
45Madison DiazHuntleyF
4Isabella BoskeyHuntleyG
34Juliette HuffMarian CentralG-F
10Adriana WrzosMarian CentralF
20Chloe Van HornHampshireG-F
13Autumn KriegelHampshireG
10Avery StingerMcHenryG
5Gaby GrasserMcHenryG
20Mayra HydeHarvardF
35Giselle AlbarranHarvardC
10Analyse GomezHarvardG
11Ava PeceniakHarvardG
4Jackie SilvaHarvardG

AWAY

Coach: Tony Moretti, Cary-Grove

No.PlayerSchoolPos.
30Sam SkerlCary-GroveG
33Ellie MjaanesCary-GroveC
10Alivia NielsenCary-GroveF
23Leah SpychalaCrystal Lake CentralF
3Keira BogottWoodstockG
4Lily NovelleWoodstockF
30Mattison McCartneyNorth BooneF
22Rileigh GaddiniAlden-HebronF
12Gabby GiesekeMarengoG
15Emilie PolizziMarengoG
21Mia FeidtMarengoF
22Dayna CarrMarengoF
1Ava JablonskiJohnsburgG
20Cayla LangfordRichmond-BurtonG
21Jadyn GrismerWoodstock NorthG
20Addie UdelhofenWoodstock NorthG

Here are the boys rosters:

HOME

Coach: Rich Petska, Richmond-Burton

No. PlayerSchoolPos.
11Ben RobertsRichmond-BurtonG
33JT SchmittJohnsburgG
2Riley JohnsonJohnsburgG
23Jake JohnsonBurlington CentralF
11Patrick ShellBurlington CentralF
2Jared RussellDundee-CrownG
11Terrion SpencerDundee-CrownG
3Hunter VazzanoMarengoG
1Ben JurzakJacobsG
4Nolan RoperJacobsG
3Emaan ThomasJacobsG
0Jackson HopkinsCrystal Lake CentralF
1JJ ParrishCrystal Lake CentralC
20Ryan ProwiczHampshireG
1Chayse GrayHampshireG
33Jaden NelsenHampshireF

AWAY

Coach: Andrew Hogle

No.PlayerSchoolPos.
12Caleb JettMcHenryG
1Dylan HurckesMcHenryG
4AJ DemirovCrystal Lake SouthG
22Tony SantarelliCrystal Lake SouthF
33Cooper BuelnaCrystal Lake SouthF
2Christian WilsonHuntleyF
22Logan DarraghHuntleyC
1Sheldon BonsuHuntleyG
23Finn PivnickaMarian CentralF
0Adam CookeHarvardC
1Collin GreenleeWoodstockG
23Tony GrzeticWoodstockG
13Joey NitzWoodstockG
11Landon NawracajCary-GroveG
10Colin BrodzikWoodstock NorthF
5AJ BiglerWoodstock NorthG
