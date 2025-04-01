Person airlifted with critical injuries after crash near Union Tuesday

One person was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Union. A second driver was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. (Photos provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A medical helicopter’s flight crew helped to provide advanced medical care to a crash victim Tuesday morning while rescue crews worked for nearly an hour to extricate the man from his wrecked pickup truck near Union, according to a fire district spokesman.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and Union Fire Protection District were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of North Union Road and Route 176 for a two-vehicle crash. Crews arriving on the scene found both vehicles in the northwest ditch and both with heavy damage, Marengo districts spokesman Alex Vucha said.

The driver of a pickup truck was unconscious and “heavily entrapped” in the vehicle, Vucha said. A second ambulance and a heavy rescue squad were requested to assist, and a medical helicopter was called to the scene, landing in a nearby field.

Until the driver could be freed from the vehicle, the flight crew worked alongside firefighters to stabilize him, Vucha said. Once the man was successfully removed from the vehicle, he was transferred to the waiting helicopter, airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a black SUV, was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with moderate injuries, according to Vucha.

During the extrication, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District assisted Marengo, taking an unrelated medical call in the district, while the Huntley Fire Protection District provided change-of-quarters coverage, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.