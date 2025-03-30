Motorcyclist injured in crash Saturday in Oakwood Hills

A man was taken to the hospital after an Oakwood Hills motorcycle crash Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Oakwood Hills. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Oakwood Hills.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called at 1:37 p.m. Saturday to the area near the Rawson Bridge Road and Valley Drive intersection in Oakwood Hills for a reported motorcycle crash, Cary Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

Crews arrived and found an injured man on the south shoulder of the road, and paramedics quickly began treatment. The motorcyclist was conscious and alert when emergency responders arrived, Vucha said.

Two other motorcyclists were riding with the injured man, but “he was the only one involved in the crash and sustained injuries,” Vucha said.

The man was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with moderate to serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Oakwood Hills Police Department, Vucha said.