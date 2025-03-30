Cary announces new assistant village administrator

A man walks past the Cary sign in near the intersection of West Main Street and Spring Street in Cary in 2023. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The village of Cary has selected Nick Radcliffe to fill the position of assistant village administrator. Radcliffe was selected from a field of more than 120 candidates from across the region.

In his new role, Radcliffe oversees Cary’s day-to-day administrative operations in finance, human resources, information technology, risk management and communications, according to a news release from the village.

The assistant village administrator also leads organization-wide initiatives such as coordination of the annual budget preparation process, planning the 2025 Cary Main Street Fest, creation of an Arts and Events Commission and the expansion of outreach and engagement efforts.

Radcliffe earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. He brings seven years of experience in local government at positions in Elk Grove Village and Marengo.