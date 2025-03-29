Northern Illinois could be in for stormy Sunday

Northern Illinois could be in for a stormy Sunday, with tornadoes possible.

The National Weather Service is expecting two windows for storms Sunday, from daybreak to 10 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m., according to its website.

In McHenry County, thunderstorms are possible after 5 a.m. Sunday and patchy fog is expected overnight into Sunday, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The NWS said the earlier window during the day Sunday might have isolated to scattered coverage and a main threat of damaging winds and small hail.

The afternoon window is the primary “severe threat window” and while damaging winds are the main threat, damaging hail and tornadoes are possible, according to the NWS.

In the afternoon, the highest storm threats are areas east of a line running northeast to southwest from Waukegan, cutting through Kane and La Salle Counties and continuing southwest out of the northern Illinois region.

The NWS encourages people to have multiple ways of getting warnings and have a plan ready if a warning is issued for their area.

For Sunday night into Monday, the NWS forecasts rain showers, likely before 2 a.m., with a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 and 4 a.m., followed by a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, according to the forecast.

The NWS expects another spring storm system to make its way across the country in the middle of next week, which could bring another threat of severe weather to the Chicago area Wednesday.