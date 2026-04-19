Ottawa man charged in Saturday shooting

Ottawa police have charged a man in connection with the early Saturday shooting at the Zeller Inn.

B.J. Redmond, 23, of Ottawa, was picked up early Sunday and taken to La Salle County Jail and charged with four felonies, led by aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, Ottawa police said in an updated press release.

Both charges are Class X felonies carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

Additionally, Redmond is charged with violation of conditions of pretrial release (firearm) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years, police said.

Additional information on Redmond’s charges was expected Monday when he appears in La Salle County Circuit Court to be presented with charges and potentially stand for a detention hearing.

The updated Sunday police report provided no information on the victim’s condition.

As previously reported, officers located one person who sustained an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. Numerous witnesses were interviewed and the property was processed as a crime scene. Video and other evidence were collected from the scene. The victim was transported from the scene by ambulance.

“At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated to a dispute between individuals and there is no perceived threat to the public at this time,” Ottawa Police Capt. Kyle Booras said in the initial press release.