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Riverside Healthcare welcomes physician Maryann Kelly to the primary care team

Riverside Healthcare Frankfort Campus

Riverside Healthcare Frankfort Campus (Photo Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

By Marcus Jackson

Riverside Healthcare has hired Dr. Maryann Kelly as a primary care physician. She is now accepting patients at the Riverside Frankfort Campus, 23120 S. LaGrange Road.

Dr. Kelly earned her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados and completed her internal medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois. She is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Office Hours:

Monday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30am - 5:00pm

Wednesday: 7:30am - 5:00pm

Thursday: 7:45am - 5:00pm

Friday: 7:45am - 5:00pm

To schedule an appointment, call (815) 464-5440 or visit riversidemychart.org

Dr. Maryann Kelly, a primary care physician, is now accepting patients at the Riverside Frankfort Campus.

Dr. Maryann Kelly, a primary care physician, is now accepting patients at the Riverside Frankfort Campus. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

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Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network