Women of Distinction: Sarah Hagen turned community garden into local market to elevate local small businesses

Determination might be one of the defining words when it comes to Sarah Hagen of Johnsburg. Whether she is developing community and business opportunities or learning to horseback ride as an adult, when she sets her mind on something she only sees possibilities.

“She is a woman who knows how to get things done,” said Laura King, a longtime neighbor, friend and fellow member of the Johnsburg Business Association.

King added, “The world is a better place because of people like her.”

Hagen is the among 11 honorees of the 2024 Women of Distinction Awards, recognized by the Northwest Herald. The honor recognizes women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate for positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Hagen and her husband, Josh, are the third-generation owners of Prem Magnetics, a company purchased by her grandfather in 1982. Hagen was 2 when her parents moved from Indiana to Johnsburg to help with the business. For Hagen, Johnsburg is home. It is where she and her husband grew up, where they are raising their five children, where she runs a successful business.

“I adore our town,” Hagen said. “It is so special.”

She is the founder of an initiative to start a community garden and market. Hagen said the idea was to take a plot of open land near the family business in Johnsburg and create a large garden, growing vegetables that she would then give away to local families.

“I love to garden,” she said and recalled thinking at the time: “We’ll plant, build a stand and give away the vegetables.”

That first year of the garden in 2023 was anything but easy. From soil prep to the extra watering required to offset the dry summer conditions, she never gave up or let the obstacles stop her.

To distribute the vegetables, her idea took a twist when she was inspired to create a local market where other small businesses could sell items. Vendor space is available at no cost, giving them the opportunity to share their business. The Markets of Remington Farm is open the first Saturday of the month in May through October. Since launching the program, she’s had 63 different small businesses participate.

Items for sale include handmade soaps and candles, and she’s even had children sell handmade crocheted items. Hagen said one of the biggest vendors is a stand with homemade peanut brittle. This winter, she created a shop on another property to serve as an indoor location where vendors could continue to sell their wares year-round.

“It’s so gratifying that we help them in these initiatives,” she said. “Everybody is so wonderful. Everybody just jumps in.”

For Hagen, service to the community was something she saw firsthand in her family. Her grandfather was a founder of the Johnsburg Business Association, her father served on the library board, her uncle was elected to the school board.

“Doing things for the community is how I was raised,” Hagen said.

She has volunteered in a number of ways, from school to church, local government to her current role as the president of the Johnsburg Area Business Association.

It’s a message she hopes to pass along to her children. She said seeing them find their roles in the community – volunteering at the food pantry and other activities – she wants them to learn that the success of the community is in its people working to make it better for all.

She’s also teaching them to follow their hearts, whether it leads to starting a community garden or taking a leap to learn a new skill. When her daughters wanted to learn to ride horses, Hagen decided she too would learn and joined a beginner class for adults. Today, she performs in shows, riding competitively.

“Equestrianism has no age,” Hagen said. “I ride with an amazing team of teens and adults.”

And when she was thrown from her horse during a competition and broke her tailbone, she didn’t stop riding. She literally got back on the horse.