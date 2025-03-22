Letter: Support Jett, Baehne, Doherty and Davis

So many great things are happening in McHenry! The decisions that will be made in the next four years will definitely shape our future. We need a mayor and a city council that understands the financial impact of responsible development. We need a mayor and city council that understands TIF districts.

There is so much misinformation being tossed out to us. Please take the time to do your homework. These elections are crucial to the future, the vitality, and the quality of life we love in McHenry.

Wayne Jett has done an incredible job and he should be reelected as our mayor for another term. Bobbi Baehne is articulate and well-informed about municipal government, and she lives in the heart of our downtown. Steve Doherty has a background in finance, which is much needed on our council as they navigate potential development and projects. Andy Davis has served on our planning and zoning board and brings a wealth of knowledge to our city council.

I admire anyone who is willing to run for public office and anyone who is willing to serve, but right now, for the future of our community and our quality of life, I urge you to support these four candidates. They will represent our interests in a professional manner. Please be sure to vote!

Sue Low Meyer

McHenry