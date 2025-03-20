2025 Northwest Herald girls lacrosse season preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Dominic Pearson (third season)

2024 record: 2-11, 1-7 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Zoe Westra, sr., M; Natalie Gall, sr., A; Hermione Kerr, so., M; Lily Kratz, so., A; Vanessa Samaan, so., D; Hailey Williams, jr., G

Worth noting: The Rockets will look to build momentum after their first varsity season last year. “I am excited to see our players grow this season,” Pearson said. “Working with a great coaching staff, I look forward to watching our players improve their skills and understanding of the game.” … Central welcomed 20 new freshmen and sophomores to the program. “This influx of players will contribute to our success and create a competitive environment for everyone involved,” Pearson said. … Westra is back after earning All-FVC honors last season. .. Gall and Kratz should make a formidable scoring duo.

Crystal Lake Central co-op

(with Cary-Grove, Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge)

Coach: Joe Capalbo (seventh season)

2024 record: 20-4, 8-0 FVC, FVC champions, IHSA sectional champions

Top returners: Anna Starr (CLC), jr., A; Fiona Lemke (CLC), sr., M; Addison Bechler (CLC), sr., A; Emma Sieg (CLC), jr., D

Key newcomers: Ashley Celentano (CLS), sr., D; Mykaela Wallen (CLC), sr., D; Abigail Gallagher (CLC), sr., D; Vanessa Castro (CLC), jr., D; Layla Schnell (CLS), jr., A; Izzy Lampier (CLC), sr., D; Avery Younge (CLC), jr., A

Worth noting: Central co-op continued its dominance in the area by winning a fourth straight FVC title and a third straight sectional crown. The team will try to get over the hump and qualify for state for the first time after losing to Lake Forest in the supersectional round for three straight years. “We’ve got a strong group of seniors who have dedicated so much time and effort this offseason, and I’m excited to see what they can achieve,” Capalbo said. … Starr is back after a dominating first half of her career. She won the Northwest Herald Girls Lacrosse Player of the award the past two seasons. … Starr and Lemke are back after earning All-FVC last year. … Starr (Villanova), Bechler (George Mason) and Lemke (Austin Peay State) will all play collegiate lacrosse.

Hampshire co-op

(with Dundee-Crown and Jacobs)

Coach: Nicole Mergens (seventh season)

2024 record: 7-9, 3-5 FVC (third)

Top returners: Mia Garofalo (Jac.), sr., A/M; Rebecca Rossingnol (Hamp.), jr., M; Audrey Zimmerman (D-C), sr., G

Key newcomers: Bike Asanbekova (Hamp.), jr., M; Milena Golubkova (Jac.), jr., A/D; Isabelle Helminski (Hamp.), so., D

Worth noting: Hampshire co-op won its second-ever playoff game when it beat Hoffman Estates in the first round last season and picked up a couple more FVC wins compared to the previous seasons. The Whip-Purs will look to build on what they accomplished last year. “We are looking forward to continuing our positive momentum from the previous season and fighting for a .500 or better record for our regular season and conference play,” assistant coach Jacob Zabran said. … Rossingol comes back after garnering All-FVC accolades last season. … Garofalo will play college lacrosse at DePauw.

Huntley

Coach: Joe Domka (fifth season)

2024 record: 16-5, 6-2 FVC (second)

Top returners: Mya Holmberg, so., M; Leah Holmberg, jr., M; Katie Ferrara, sr., M; Isabella Gregorio, jr., D; Briana Winger, sr., D; Ally Schneider, sr., A

Key newcomers: Meya Soto, sr., A; Kory Gassner, fr., D; Kate Barnes, fr., A; Karsyn Copersmet, jr., A

Worth noting: The Red Raiders bring back an experienced senior class that picked up the program’s second-ever playoff win last season. “I am excited to see what this season brings with them already being familiar with each others’ playing styles,” Domka said. … Huntley looks to jump to CLC co-op for the top spot in the FVC standings. The Red Raiders’ lone FVC losses in the past four seasons have all come against CLC co-op. … Ferrara and Schneider are each back after earning All-FVC honors last season. … Ferrara (Austin Peay), Ally Schneider (Saginaw Valley State), Abriy Walker (Lewis) and Leah Holmberg (Mercyhurst) will all play collegiately.

McHenry

Coach: John Aubert (first season)

2024 record: 2-12, 2-6 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Madalynn Sima, jr., M; Amber Bock, sr., M; Campbell Bitterman, sr., D; Skylin McCafferty, sr., M; Alivia Jacobo, sr., M

Key newcomers: Emma Hertel, sr., A; Ffion Curtain, so., D