Pedestrian hit by car and killed in Island Lake identified

A woman who was fatally struck by a car in Island Lake Friday has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Kristen Koehnke, 41, of Island Lake.

Koehnke was pronounced dead at scene, which was along Route 176 east of Waters Edge Drive. A preliminary investigation found that Koehnke was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 21-year-old female from Glenview, the coroner’s office said in Tuesday a news release, which did not give the driver’s name.

The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Friday and an autopsy was performed Monday, indicating Koehnke died of blunt force trauma, the release said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is assisting Island Lake police in investigating the crash.