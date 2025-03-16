Six people displaced in fire at Hampshire house, possibly started by backyard bonfire

Six people were displaced following a house fire in Hampshire Friday, March 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Six people are displaced and a home in Hampshire is uninhabitable following a house fire Friday night.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 1900 block of Aaron Court a reported house fire around 8:40 p.m. Friday, according to a department news release.

Six people were displaced following a house fire in Hampshire Friday. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Firefighters found heavy fire in the back of the home that had rapidly extended into the attic. All of the occupants had exited the home before crews arrived.

Fire crews deployed hose lines to the rear of the home and additional personnel set up the ladder truck and a water supply from a fire hydrant nearby.

Firefighters had water on the fire within four minutes and the fire was fully extinguished by 9:15 p.m. Fire crews and investigators were on scene for approximately 90 minutes to address any hotspots and conduct an investigation, according to the release.

The home “sustained significant fire damage” and is considered uninhabitable. Six people were displaced and seeking temporary shelter, according to the release.

“Preliminary information suggests the fire may have originated from a backyard bonfire before spreading to the home. The cause remains under investigation. The Huntley Fire Protection District stresses the importance of following Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service, which indicate increased fire risk due to dry and windy conditions,” according to the release.

A red flag warning was in effect Friday and the fire department announced on Facebook earlier in the day that outdoor burning was not allowed and residents who see any outdoor fire should call 911. The post warned that any violations of burn ordinances could lead to fines.

According to Hampshire code, open burning of brush is allowed in fireplaces indoors and outdoors and in self-contained outdoor wood burning devices, for recreational fires and for ceremonial fires if people give notice to the fire department and get a permit from the health department.