2025 Northwest Herald Boys Bowler of the Year: Woodstock co-op’s Max Haggerty

It was fitting that Woodstock co-op’s Max Haggerty rolled his first perfect game in competition at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock.

You can often find the Blue Streaks' high roller working on his craft at the same bowling alley where he works outside of school.

Haggerty was on a roll his junior season, advancing to the state tournament for the first time and coming within a few spots and pins of medaling with a 15th-place individual finish.

On his way to ending the year as one of the state’s top bowlers, Haggerty rolled not one but two 300s. The first came at the Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament at Kingston Lanes, where he was runner-up at the meet but was named the conference’s best bowler in total points for the season.

Woodstock co-op's Max Haggerty eyes the board after bowling a perfect game at the Oregon Sectional at Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon. (Brian Hurley)

Not done yet, Haggerty started off his Oregon Sectional round at Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon with another perfect game, joining Huntley’s team and Jacobs’ Brett Biondo as the area’s only state qualifiers.

Haggerty bowls year-round and also will play for Woodstock’s baseball team this spring. Next winter, he hopes to bring the entire team down to state, while also aiming for the top individual spot.

For his standout season, Haggerty was selected as the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Bowler of the Year by the sports staff.

Haggerty spoke with the Northwest Herald about bowling a 300, state, drumming and more.

What is your favorite memory or moment from the season?

Haggerty: Probably bowling a 300 my first game at sectionals. It was definitely a great way to set the tone. I know things didn’t go out how we wanted them to finish [as a team], but it was definitely a great way to start.

What is it like to bowl a perfect game?

Haggerty: Keeping the same shot and routine over and over, you can’t go up there and rush things. You’ve got to take your time. You can’t change things or you’ll get yourself nervous. Obviously, my legs were shaking a bit with everyone watching me.

What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?

Haggerty: Probably the 2016 World Series. My parents woke me up in the middle of the night. When [Cleveland Indians' Rajai Davis] hit the game-tying home run, I was like, ‘The game is over.’ My parents woke me up and I saw the final out. It was pretty special.

What was the best part about state?

Haggerty: I have a lot of bowling friends, I would say. Just people that I meet through the sport. My teammate [Noah Rodriguez] made the trip down with me. That was a surprise because he told me he wasn’t going to go. I had my brother there too. Being top 15 in the state was a cherry on top. Being my first time down there, it was really fun.

What made you pursue bowling?

Haggerty: I feel like I was just kind of natural at it. I was pretty good at an early age, and being good at something definitely helps you like it more. I just picked up golf last year. I like it, but I’m terrible at it, so I’m not going to go out every day and do it.

What did you focus on most this season to improve your game?

Haggerty: My spare shooting. The year before, I had not really shot my spares that well. I’d have a lot of open frames. I think the thing that saved me this year was making my spares and keeping my head in the game when I didn’t strike out.

Where is your favorite place to bowl?

Haggerty: I’d probably say my home bowling alley [Kingston Lanes] because it’s where I shot my first 300. It definitely holds a special place in my heart.

Did you get anything for bowling a perfect game?

Haggerty: I got a bowling pin that says “300″ on it and has my name on it. At Kingston, they have a plaque where they put everyone’s name that shoots 300.

What are your hobbies outside of bowling?

Haggerty: I’m a drummer. I don’t do it often anymore, but I used to do it a lot. My dad is a musician and he’s in a band. He got me into drumming. I still really love it, but I just really don’t have the time for it anymore. I also work out a lot.

What is your perfect meal?

Haggerty: I’ve got a lot of favorite foods. Diet Pepsi, Jersey Mike’s or Culver’s. After every match starting my freshman season, we’d go to Culver’s, and that’s something I’ll always remember. Those post-match meals with the team.

What is the hardest part about bowling?

Haggerty: Definitely the mental side of it. Throwing a bad shot and getting in your own head. The whole game is basically down the trash if you don’t have the confidence in yourself. If you put any negative thoughts in your mind, it’s not going to go well for you.

What would be your dream job?

Haggerty: Probably being an athletic director of some sort. I’ve always loved sports, and being able to do that with high school sports or college or whatever – I just want to be around sports my whole life. I don’t really want to be sitting at a desk. I want to be up and active and involved in the community in some way.

What’s your favorite sport to watch?

Haggerty: Baseball. I’ve been watching baseball since I was 6 or 7 years old. I’ve always been around the sport. Bowling came later for me. I still enjoy watching bowling on TV, but the Cubs are my favorite team and I’ll watch them every day in the summer.

Which professional athlete would you like to hang out with for a day?

Haggerty: Kris Bryant. I always grew up idolizing him. He’s one guy I’d love to meet and hang out with. He’s been my favorite player for as long as I can remember.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Haggerty: I’d say my brother [Devin] is my funniest teammate. He just makes me laugh so much, and I’m around him so much. He still never fails to make me laugh.

What are some of your favorite movies?

Haggerty: “Step Brothers” or “Talladega Nights.” I love comedies.

What are your goals for your senior season?

Haggerty: My goal is to win state as an individual and as a team. That’d be nice to finish off my bowling career. I definitely think I can become all-state [top 12] if I keep my head down and focus.